Tech giant Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after discussions with Google executives.

“Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones,” Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

The announcement comes weeks after Google began work on its $15-billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam in partnership with AdaniConneX and Airtel Nxtra. The project includes gigawatt-scale compute infrastructure, data centres and subsea cable connectivity, making it one of the biggest AI infrastructure bets in India so far. Vaishnaw said the project will span nearly 600 acres across Turluvada, Rambilli and Adavivaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the IT ministers had outlined three key asks for industry partners, urging companies to consider manufacturing servers in India to support the scale of upcoming data centres, noting that several domestic firms already produce high-quality, cost-competitive systems. The minister’s call for local server manufacturing also aligns closely with Google’s emerging India plans.

Last month, CEO Sundar Pichai announced a massive $185 billion capital expenditure push for 2026. Speaking at the Google Cloud Next 2026 summit, Pichai said more than 50% of Google’s machine learning compute resources would now be dedicated specifically to its cloud business.