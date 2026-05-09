For years, booking a movie or concert ticket online in India meant one thing: opening BookMyShow. But the curtains are now rising on a far more crowded second act.

The country’s fast-expanding “going-out economy”—movies, concerts, cricket, dining and live experiences—is turning into the latest battleground for consumer Internet giants. And BookMyShow, long the undisputed box-office king, is suddenly discovering that everyone wants a ticket to this show.

Can food delivery apps disrupt the ticket booking market?

The sharpest challenger has emerged from an unlikely corner: food delivery. District, backed by Zomato, has rapidly transformed itself from a side experiment into a serious rival. In May 2025, District had roughly 3 million weekly active users compared with BookMyShow’s 12 million, according to Sensor Tower data. By March 2026, District had climbed to nearly 12 million weekly users itself and reported revenue of more than Rs 970 crore in its first full financial year. According to Asolytics data, it has also led BookMyShow in monthly app downloads since May 2025.

And more competition is waiting in the wings. Walmart-owned Flipkart is reportedly preparing to enter the segment, raising the prospect of ecommerce, food delivery and entertainment platforms colliding in one of India’s hottest discretionary spending categories.

Analysts said the rise of multiple players could fundamentally alter how multiplex chains, IPL franchises and concert organisers negotiate commercial terms. For years, BookMyShow operated from a position of overwhelming strength, shaping convenience fees, exclusivity clauses and revenue-sharing arrangements. That balance of power may now begin to shift.

But this is no longer merely a ticketing war. Platforms increasingly see movies, concerts and sports bookings as gateways into broader urban spending habits. District, for instance, has integrated ticketing with dining through Zomato’s restaurant network, sports bookings through Play, and offline retail discovery through Stores. Its District Pass membership bundles these offerings together, creating a larger lifestyle ecosystem around users.

“These platforms have huge amounts of data. They know exactly who watched the first part of a franchise and how to reach them for the second,” said Ashish Pherwani, partner and media & entertainment sector leader at EY India. “Eating-out and food delivery data could be utilised for selling event tickets because the user demographic matches. However, there could be some constraints in terms of data protection norms,” he added.

The changing dynamics are already visible in cricket. This IPL season, District is the exclusive ticketing partner for five of the league’s 10 franchises and handles ticketing for around 35 league matches, compared with BookMyShow’s 25. Two seasons ago, such competition barely existed.

Why are companies investing heavily in concert venues and event infrastructure?

The next phase of the battle may depend less on app downloads and more on who builds the physical backbone of India’s live-events industry. Unlike markets such as London or Dubai, India still lacks permanent large-scale concert infrastructure, forcing organisers to repeatedly construct temporary venues and staging systems.

District has invested in Terraform, a 16-acre arena in Bengaluru, while BookMyShow has expanded ownership of modular event infrastructure including staging and barricading systems. BookMyShow’s live-events business reported revenue of Rs 756 crore in FY25, closing in on its Rs 828 crore ticketing business—a sign that the company itself recognises where future growth lies.

“When you have enough volume, you start thinking about doing venues sustainably. These are very much growth and investment years for the events sector,” said Naman Pugalia, chief business officer – live events, BookMyShow.

Analysts expect spending to remain aggressive as platforms race to scale up in what is still an under-penetrated market. “As a country, we are grossly under-venued. This is a space where we will see continued investment because the demand is there,” Pherwani said.

For consumers, more competition could mean lower convenience fees, better offers and broader choices. For BookMyShow, though, the easy solo run may be over. India’s going-out economy is no longer a one-screen theatre. It is becoming a multiplex.