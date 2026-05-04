Godrej Properties looking to grow its residential bookings to Rs 39000 crore in FY27, which is 14% higher than what it did in FY26.

” Our launches have done very well last year, We crossed our booking target by 5% in FY26,” Pirojsha Godrej , executive chairperson of the company said in a post earnings interaction with the FE.

The company’s FY26 booking values grew 16% YoY to Rs 34171 crore though a sale or 17513 units with an area of 27 million sq ft. The company said it’ is the highest ever full year booking value and volume announced by any developer till date. It also said it’s booking value has grown 41% in the last three years.

Record-Breaking Bookings

On the sales outlook for the overall market, he said that one has to wait and watch on how global uncertainties play out. “Sales are reasonably steady,” he said. He said the company is looking to launch projects worth Rs 48000 crore in Fy27.

Their business development additions with a future booking value of over Rs 42,000 crore in FY26 will ensure that they continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the year ahead, he said in a release.

“The record operating cash flow of Rs 7,830 crore we generated in FY26 will enable us to continue to invest for growth while ensuring a strong balance sheet.In FY27, we plan to grow residential bookings to over Rs 39,000 crore through the launch of a large number of exciting new projects combined with strong sustenance sale,” Godrej said.

The company’s collections rose 17% YoY with a three year CAGR of 30% .The company achieved 95% of its annual collection target.

Financial Outperformance

Meanwhile, beating analyst estimates, the company posted a 70% jump in profit in Q4FY26 at Rs 650 crore as compared to Rs 382 crore in Q4FY25. Analysts estimated a net profit of Rs 613 crore. Sequentially, profits saw over three-fold growth. The company said it was the highest ever quarterly profit for it . The company delivered its highest ever annual net profit of Rs 1,850 crore for FY26, registering a YoY growth of 32%.

The company beat analyst estimates ok revenue from also and posted a 63% jump in revenues at Rs 3458 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to Rs 2122 crore in Q4FY25.

It’s EBITDA grew nearly five fold to Rs 522 crore in Q4FY26 as against Rs 110 crore in Q4Fy25.. Analysts expected EBITDA of 637 crore.

The board of directors has recommended dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY26