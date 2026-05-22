Seeking to redefine itself beyond a tourism hotspot, the Goa government launched “Shackathon 2026” — an initiative by the tourism and IT departments aimed at transforming the state into India’s “workation” destination.

The concept, unveiled at Baga beach on Thursday, seeks to create beachside co-working infrastructure within existing shacks, allowing professionals, startups and digital nomads to work remotely while enjoying Goa’s tourism ecosystem.

Goa aims to merge tourism, technology and a flexible work culture.

The initiative is part of Goa’s broader “Tech Goa” and “Work from Goa” vision.

Work Pods for Gen Z

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the initiative reflects changing aspirations among younger professionals and Gen Z workers, who increasingly prefer flexibility, creativity and quality of life over traditional office settings.

“The younger generation is redefining careers. They want flexibility, mental peace and creativity over conventional office culture. Goa can become India’s preferred work-from-home and work-from-beach destination,” Sawant said.

The government believes Goa already has a strong foundation for such a transition. Goa’s Tourism & IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said the state has emerged as a preferred base for designers, creators and remote workers because of its natural environment and lifestyle appeal.

Speaking at the event, Khaunte said the idea was to allow people to “work while they enjoy”, combining professional flexibility with tourism activities such as water sports, beachside recreation and family travel.

The minister said the government plans to equip beach shacks with high-speed internet, plug-in workstations and dedicated work pods to support professionals working remotely.

The state will act as a facilitator while private stakeholders and shack operators help build the ecosystem.

“We cannot run the ecosystem ourselves. The role of the government is to support and facilitate it,” Khaunte said, adding that the first phase of infrastructure is expected to be ready before the upcoming tourism season beginning in September.

The minister stressed that the goal was not mass industrialisation, but balanced economic growth that preserves Goa’s heritage and environment.

Startup Ecosystem Beyond Metros

Goa currently hosts 793 startups, including around 370 women-led ventures operating across sectors such as tourism, healthcare, e-commerce and emerging technologies. The state is also finalising a new atificial intelligence policy focused on skilling, startup support and investment facilitation.

Industry founders participating at the event echoed the government’s vision, arguing that Goa offers a more productive and less stressful environment for startups compared to large metros.

Mohit Dubey, founder of mobility platform Chalo, said many employees willingly relocated once they experienced life in Goa.

“If you give people a choice, many young professionals will choose Goa,” Dubey said. “We brought our team here, created a small ecosystem around Panaji, and people eventually fell in love with the place.”

Founders no longer need hundreds of engineers sitting in one city. AI is changing productivity entirely,” Dubey said. He argued that smaller cities such as Goa can deliver better productivity because professionals are removed from the stress of metropolitan life.

Pranay Gupta is an Indian venture investor, entrepreneur, and co-founder of 91Ventures said that startup founders relocating to Goa should first engage with local entrepreneurs and gradually expose employees to the state’s lifestyle. He suggested that support for dual-income families and job opportunities for spouses could further strengthen Goa’s startup ecosystem.

Officials indicated that Shackathon may evolve into an annual platform focused on remote work, startup collaboration and creative entrepreneurship, as Goa attempts to build a new economic model around what it calls “Workcation Goa” — a blend of vacation and profession.

(The writer was in Panaji at the invitation of the government of Goa).