Goa seeks to diversify its tourism-led economy and emerge as a ‘knowledge destination’, with a `250-crore innovation fund over five years at the centre of its new AI policy, state IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said in an interaction with FE.

The policy’s headline target is to create 50,000 AI-ready professionals by 2030. Khaunte said the state’s targets are aligned with the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission, and that Goa will draw on whatever capital, infrastructure and governance support the mission offers.

The push reflects the state’s dependence on a single sector. Khaunte said mining once contributed about 17% of Goa’s GDP, while tourism now accounts for about 16.43% of GDP and 40-45% of employment. “COVID times taught us that one vertical cannot suffice,” he said, adding that more economic verticals are needed to sustain employment and growth. He also put Goa’s share of the country’s pharma sector at about 12%.

Goa’s pitch to investors centres on research, design and creative work rather than manufacturing, as the state cannot offer the large land parcels available in bigger states. “Build from Goa, scale up from Goa,” is the motto, he said.

The government has also signed an MoU with BITS Goa to establish an AI Centre of Excellence, as well as with Bengaluru-based robotics firm Sirena Technologies to introduce robotics into the curriculum.

It has also signed an MoU with BHASHINI, which is developing a Konkani large language model (LLM) in coordination with the Higher Education Department and the Directorate of Official Languages, with the aim of creating localised models for state governance.

On infrastructure, Khaunte said Goa, which has never had a major global capability centre (GCC) or IT park, is planning a tech hub where innovators, researchers and academics can work together. The policy also provides for the development of AI centres of excellence. He said it was too early to quantify investment or the knowledge sector’s contribution to GDP, adding that, for IT, the state would look beyond its earlier yardsticks of revenue and employment per square metre.

Asked about the regulatory approach, Khaunte said Goa would pursue the strict implementation of ethical AI practices. He said data centres generate relatively few jobs while consuming large amounts of energy and water, and that Goa could host ‘one or two’ at most. “Sustainability will be the key,” he said.

(The writer was in Goa at the invitation of the state IT ministry)