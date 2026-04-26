A 50% collapse in available tanker capacity, a 130 million barrel logistics gap, and a 14.5 million barrels per day (mbpd) disruption — equal to 57% of Gulf output are emerging as the biggest barriers to restoring global oil supply, even as markets look beyond immediate geopolitical tensions.

The scale of the disruption is unprecedented. Gulf crude production has dropped sharply to 11 mbpd from an estimated 25.4 mbpd pre-conflict, highlighting the depth of the supply shock hitting global markets.

At the same time, the ability to move oil has been severely constrained. Available empty tanker capacity in the region has fallen by nearly half, or around 130 million barrels, creating a critical bottleneck in evacuating crude and restarting supply chains.

Twin impact of supply loss

The twin impact of supply loss and logistics disruption is reshaping the oil recovery narrative. Even if transit routes reopen, the physical movement of crude — constrained by tanker shortages, rising freight rates and elevated insurance premiums — could delay the pace of normalisation.

“How fast can Gulf crude oil production… recover after the Strait of Hormuz reopens?” the Goldman Sachs report said, noting that while output is “likely to mostly recover within a few months,” the final stage of recovery could be significantly slower.

The report flagged that recovery will depend not just on geopolitics but also on operational constraints at the field level. “It’s not a guarantee that you’re going to get back at the exact same flow rates,” it said, pointing to technical challenges in restoring production after prolonged shutdowns.

What does industry feedback indicate

Industry feedback indicates that delays could compound over time. “The longer they get shut in, the more complex that gets,” the report noted, highlighting risks associated with restarting wells and stabilising output.

The duration of disruption remains a key variable. “The longer the Strait is effectively closed… the slower the production recovery is likely to be,” the report said, citing constraints related to workforce mobilisation, equipment availability and infrastructure readiness.

Despite the scale of disruption, some recovery is expected in phases. The report estimates that around 70% of lost supply could return within three months of reopening, rising to 88% after six months, suggesting that full restoration will extend well beyond initial expectations.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expected to play a stabilising role, with the ability to deploy over 2 mbpd of spare capacity to offset disruptions once conditions normalise. Historical trends also indicate that these producers have stepped in to bridge supply gaps during previous disruptions.

However, recovery is unlikely to be uniform across the region. Structural differences in reservoir characteristics, particularly in countries such as Iran and Iraq, could require additional intervention before production can be fully restored.

The current crisis also marks a shift in oil market dynamics, where logistics and infrastructure constraints are becoming as critical as production itself. With tanker shortages, freight volatility and insurance costs rising, the movement of oil has become a key determinant of supply availability.

The unfolding situation suggests that even after geopolitical tensions ease, restoring global oil supply will be a phased and uneven process, shaped by operational, logistical and technical realities on the ground.

For global markets, the oil shock is no longer just about lost barrels, but about the ability to move them—making recovery slower, more complex and more uncertain than in previous cycles.