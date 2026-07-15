Global investors are slowly returning to Indonesian markets after a sharp selloff earlier this year, encouraged by a recovery in local stocks, bonds and the rupiah. Foreign investors have bought Indonesian government bonds for four straight months, while the rupiah has gained more than 3.5% from its record low in June, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Indonesian stocks could also see their first quarterly foreign inflow of 2026. Several policy steps have helped improve investor sentiment. President Prabowo Subianto has promised to control the budget deficit, while regulators have introduced measures to address concerns raised by MSCI over market transparency. New Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti has also signalled policy continuity, the report mentioned.

Indonesian stocks recover, but losses remain steep

The Jakarta Composite Index has risen 25% from its more than five-year low in early June. Despite the recovery, the index remains down nearly 23% in 2026, making it one of the worst-performing major stock indexes globally, Bloomberg reported.

The bond market has shown more signs of recovery, helped by Bank Indonesia measures to support local debt. However, the pace of foreign buying has slowed from June, when investors brought in $1.3 billion, the biggest monthly inflow in about a year, it added.

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto will address the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, where he is expected to focus on turning BRICS commitments into real economic growth. He will present Indonesia as a growing global manufacturing and production hub, rather than just a supplier of raw materials. Indonesia is looking to attract more high-value investments. Existing partnerships include Mahindra’s vehicle supply deal, GMR’s airport development project in Medan, and major investments by CATL, BYD and DP World.

Indonesia’s market troubles began after MSCI raised concerns over the country’s investment conditions. A sharp selloff followed, adding to worries over fiscal policy and Prabowo’s interventionist approach. MSCI later delayed its review after Indonesia announced transparency reforms, as per the report.

MSCI later delayed its review after Indonesia announced transparency reforms. Investors are now watching MSCI’s November review and the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path before making larger bets on Indonesian assets, the report added.