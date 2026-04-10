In a tournament built on noise and spectacle, it is often the loudest who get noticed. Yet, in the swirl of the Indian Premier League, it is a 15-year-old who has quietly, and then suddenly, become impossible to ignore. Since his debut season in 2025, marked by the second-fastest century in the league, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not just announced himself as a cricketer; experts say he has arrived as a star brand in the making.

Still in only his second season with the Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi has already ticked off a milestone that usually takes years: his first endorsement deal. Nutrition drink brand Complan moved early, signing him just ahead of this IPL season and, in doing so, securing a valuable first-mover advantage in what could become one of the most sought-after young properties in Indian sport.

For Complan, the fit is almost intuitive. Arijit Sengupta, CMO at Zydus Wellness, frames it as a meeting of journeys. The brand’s consumers—growing children and their aspirational parents—are themselves in a phase of building and becoming. “Vaibhav reflects that reality,” he says. It is not just about performance, but progression.

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That idea of progression is increasingly central to how young audiences define inspiration.

New Complan Boy

The era of distant, untouchable perfection is giving way to something more relatable: visible growth, setbacks, and comebacks. Sooryavanshi, still early in his arc and visibly evolving, fits neatly into this cultural shift. For brands, he is not a finished product to be polished, but a story unfolding in real time—one that audiences can grow with.

The cricket, of course, provides the spark. This, he has picked up where he left off, most recently hammering a 39 off 14 balls against the Mumbai Indians. What stood out was not just the scoring rate, but the audacity—taking on bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult with a fearlessness that belies his age. It is the kind of early imprint that invites comparisons with the breakout moments of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli —even if such parallels remain, for now, aspirational.

For marketers, the appeal is both emotional and empirical. As Darrell Fernandes of White Rivers Media points out, Sooryavanshi already brings scale—his status as one of India’s most-searched sports personalities translates into a ready-made audience. More importantly, his age unlocks a demographic that older stars struggle to access with authenticity: school-going teens and their parents. Add to that the IPL’s relentless, week-on-week visibility, and the result is a brand presence that rarely dips out of public consciousness.

Then there is the digital multiplier. With roughly 3.3 million followers on Instagram and an engagement rate of 8.54%, Sooryavanshi punches above his weight—outperforming even Kohli on relative engagement. In a landscape where interaction often matters more than sheer reach, that kind of connect is gold.

It is reflected, too, in early pricing signals. His endorsement fee—currently in the ₹75–80 lakh range—is modest by the standards of the game’s biggest names, who command ₹7–8 crore per day. But that gap is precisely what makes him attractive: a high-upside investment for brands willing to bet on potential before it becomes prohibitively expensive. If his on-field form holds, industry insiders expect that number to cross ₹1 crore sooner rather than later.

Yet, the making of a teenage brand comes with its own fine print.

Digital Dominance

As a minor, Sooryavanshi must navigate age-appropriate partnerships, a constraint that could shape his portfolio in important ways. Harikrishnan Pillai of TheSmallBigIdea describes the current moment as one of “patience with urgency”—brands should move quickly to associate, but build slowly for longevity. The risk, experts caution, is in boxing him into a “kid” identity that may limit his evolution.

There is also the weight of expectation. Social media has already begun anointing him the next Tendulkar, Kohli or MS Dhoni. But as Chintan Shah of Sportz Interactive notes, such comparisons overlook a fundamental shift. Those icons were shaped in a broadcast era of limited screens and concentrated attention. Sooryavanshi belongs to a fragmented, always-on digital ecosystem. He may never command the same singular dominance, but he has the opportunity for something different—deeper, more continuous engagement with fans.

His commercial ceiling, experts say, will be determined not just how many runs he scores, but how consistently he remains part of the conversation—on and off the field, in-season and out of it. For now, in the space between a clean strike and a swelling following, a teenage brand is being built—one innings, one endorsement, one moment at a time.