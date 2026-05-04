Global capability centres (GCCs) are entering a defining era. With volatility now the norm and rapid technology shifts compressing decision cycles, expectations have risen. Customers demand imminence and relevance. Businesses demand foresight and agility. Process excellence is no longer enough. Leading GCCs integrate the enterprise, extract insights from data and enable confident decisions.

India’s GCC sector is built for this challenge. By 2030, it’s expected to reach $105 billion and employ over 2.8 million people, fueling innovation, strengthening performance and creating strategic value. Reflecting this shift, 92% of GCC leaders report moving beyond cost optimisation to drive transformations.

Agentic AI, autonomous digital agents that orchestrate workflows, interpret signals and enable faster decisions, are accelerating this shift. When integrated with outcome-led models, it can transform a GCC into the strategic engine of the enterprise.

A GCC at the heart of the enterprise operates across geographies and functions with fewer barriers to information flow and faster insight sharing, making coordination easier. Some organisations grant GCCs enterprise-wide capabilities and seamless collaboration systems, reducing duplication, simplifying handoffs and enabling rapid response to opportunities.

Moreover, integration reshapes teams, with engineers, analysts and domain experts in cross-functional groups driving innovation and problem-solving. It is vital in pharma and life sciences, where complex data, global launches and strict regulations require coordination across functions.

While integration lays the foundation, intelligence drives competitive advantage. Traditional automation perform predefined tasks, whereas agentic AI coordinates decisions across systems, adapts to context and acts with greater autonomy. Agentic AI enables real-time monitoring and action before opportunities fade or risks grow. Adoption is rising, with 58% of GCCs already investing and 29% planning to within a year.

Consider a GCC managing a high-stakes product launch. As sales data flows in, AI agents detect changes in customer behaviour, compare similar launches and model pricing scenarios. The GCC shares insights across markets, quickly applying lessons from early launch countries to others. Within hours, leaders act on those insights and refine strategies during the launch.

In pharmaceuticals and life sciences, GCCs using AI and advanced analytics have shortened drug development timelines from 10-15 years to 9-13 years. These centres help businesses anticipate market shifts rather than react to them.

Integration and intelligence matter only if they deliver meaningful results. The most advanced GCCs focus on growth, customer improvements, innovation and risk management. Many leaders increasingly use digital tech equivalents, blending the capacity of people, AI agents and technology platforms into one view of capability.

Scaling AI in critical workflows requires strong governance that builds confidence in outputs. In regulated industries like pharma and life sciences, this governance becomes a key differentiator, involving detailed reviews, targeted quality checks and audits that reinforce standards.

Transforming a GCC into a higher-impact strategic partner is a gradual process that starts with a clear win in a high-volume, low-risk workflow redesigned for collaboration between human expertise and AI. Ultimately, GCCs that unite people with agentic AI, foster collaboration and align with long-term goals can redefine success in their industries.

The writer is Global GCC practice lead, ZS, a management consulting & tech firm