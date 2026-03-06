India’s billionaire ranks are expanding rapidly, reshaping both domestic markets and India’s global economic footprint. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, the country now counts 308 billionaires with a combined fortune of roughly Rs 112 lakh crore. This makes India world’s third-largest billionaire hub, behind the United States and China.

The makeup of India’s wealth creation is changing. While technology and pharmaceuticals were once the principal engines, new fortunes are emerging from automobiles, healthcare, energy and financial services. That diversification is producing a fresh cohort of high-net-worth entrants even as several established names continue to occupy the summit of the country’s wealth hierarchy.

Adani holds No. 2 spot despite wealth decline

Despite a challenging year that trimmed his fortune, Gautam Adani remains firmly among India’s wealth elite. His net worth declined about 14% to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, according to the Hurun rankings.

The 63-year-old billionaire heads the Adani Group, a conglomerate with interests spanning ports, airports, renewable energy, logistics, power and infrastructure. Over the past decade, the group has built one of the country’s most expansive infrastructure networks, placing Adani at the centre of India’s logistics and energy ecosystem.

Even with the dip in wealth, Adani continues to wield significant economic influence, particularly as India accelerates investments in infrastructure, energy transition and trade connectivity.

Ambani remains India’s richest

At the top of the ranking is Mukesh Ambani, who continues to be both India’s and Asia’s richest person.

Ambani’s wealth rose about 9% to Rs 9.8 lakh crore, driven by the diversified growth of Reliance Industries, whose businesses range from petrochemicals and energy to telecom, digital services and retail.

Reliance’s continued expansion in consumer technology and digital platforms has helped Ambani widen the gap at the top of India’s wealth rankings.

Roshni Nadar stays among India’s wealth elite

The third position is held by Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family, with a net worth of around Rs 3.2 lakh crore, despite a 10% decline in wealth compared with the previous year.

Nadar leads HCLTech and remains the only woman among India’s ten richest individuals on the Hurun list.