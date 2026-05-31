Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani has said the Adani Group has moved past its legal challenges in the United States and is now accelerating investments across energy, logistics, transport and digital infrastructure to capitalise on the global artificial intelligence boom.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Adani said the conglomerate remained focused on long-term nation-building and infrastructure creation despite facing intense scrutiny and regulatory pressure over the past year.

“The matters related to our US legal proceedings are now behind us,” Adani said, adding that the group was entering its next phase of growth with “renewed confidence and belief”, PTI reported.

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Adani bets on AI-led infrastructure demand

Positioning artificial intelligence as the next major growth engine, Adani said the rapid expansion of AI technologies would require enormous investments in electricity generation, transmission systems, data centres and logistics networks.

“Before AI can think, energy must flow,” he said, underlining his view that future technological dominance would depend heavily on physical infrastructure as much as software innovation.

The Adani Group has increasingly expanded into sectors linked to AI infrastructure, including renewable energy, transmission, data centres and industrial manufacturing. The conglomerate said it invested over Rs 1.5 lakh crore during FY26, among its largest-ever annual capital expenditure programmes.

The group revealed plans to build a 2-gigawatt data centre platform by 2030 and highlighted its partnership discussions with Google for a major data centre project in Visakhapatnam.

‘We did not bend, we did not pause’

Adani used the shareholder letter to defend the conglomerate’s resilience during a turbulent period marked by allegations, regulatory investigations and governance concerns.

“While others debated, the Group built,” he said, adding that the conglomerate continued expanding across ports, airports, utilities, logistics and manufacturing despite the challenges.

“This progress did not come in calm conditions. It came in the middle of extraordinary scrutiny. However, we did not bend. We did not pause,” Adani wrote.

He also described the Rs 24,930 crore rights issue in flagship Adani Enterprises as a major show of investor confidence at a time when the group was under pressure.

US legal scrutiny and settlement

The Adani Group had come under investigation by US authorities over alleged bribery-linked issues tied to its renewable energy business. The conglomerate has consistently denied wrongdoing.

According to Adani’s statement, the matter has now largely eased after the US Securities and Exchange Commission reached a settlement with the group, while the US Department of Justice reportedly moved to drop charges against Adani and others.

The billionaire’s latest remarks appear aimed at reassuring investors and signalling stability after months of uncertainty surrounding the conglomerate.

Massive expansion across sectors

The group outlined aggressive expansion targets across its businesses. Adani Green Energy added 5.1 GW of renewable energy capacity during FY26, taking its operational portfolio to over 19 GW. Meanwhile, Adani New Industries commissioned a 5-MW green hydrogen pilot project.

Adani Energy Solutions expanded its transmission order book to Rs 71,779 crore, while Adani Power continued work on an expansion programme worth over Rs 2 lakh crore aimed at raising generation capacity to 42 GW by FY32.

The conglomerate’s ports and logistics arm, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, handled more than 500 million tonnes of cargo during the year.

The group also highlighted progress in aviation infrastructure, including the commissioning of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and a new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Revenue and profit rise

For FY26, Adani Group companies posted consolidated revenue of Rs 2.92 lakh crore, marking a 7.4% rise from the previous year. Profit after tax increased 13.9% to Rs 46,377 crore.

Looking ahead, Adani said the group’s biggest challenge was no longer raising capital but executing projects quickly enough to meet India’s rapidly growing infrastructure and energy demands, especially as AI-driven industries consume more power and digital capacity.