US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “friend for a long time” and said discussions between India and the United States on a bilateral trade agreement are moving forward, following a key meeting between the two leaders at the G7 Summit 2026.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit in France, Trump praised PM Modi while highlighting India’s growing investments in the United States.

“PM Modi is building a lot in the United States. He is spending a lot of money in the US. I just want to say he has been my friend for a long time,” Trump said.

Earlier in May, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor took to X and said that Indian companies are planning to invest over $20.5 billion in the United States across multiple sectors.

In a post, Gor had said, “Under President Trump’s leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.”

Under President Trump’s leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 6, 2026

The US President also revealed that he had a productive discussion with PM Modi and confirmed that both countries are actively working on trade agreements.

“We had a very good conversation. We are working on trade deals,” Trump told reporters, while also calling PM Modi a “tough negotiator.”

The US President added that he plans to visit India in the future, signalling continued momentum in ties between India and the United States. :I will be going to India sometime in the future,” he said.

First face-to-face meeting in over 16 months

The Modi-Trump meeting at the G7 summit marked the first in-person interaction between the two leaders in more than 16 months, coming at a crucial time when both countries are attempting to move past trade disagreements and geopolitical tensions while stabilising the broader strategic partnership.

The engagement began with a warm handshake during the G7 outreach session on Tuesday, followed by detailed bilateral discussions on Wednesday.

Earlier, the White House had confirmed that one of the main agenda items during the meeting would be progress on the proposed India-US trade agreement, which has been under negotiation for several months.

Trade deal enters final stages

News agency PTI quoted sources familiar with the discussions and said that negotiations on the proposed India-US trade agreement are now in the final stages, with both sides working to conclude the deal in the coming weeks.

The two countries had already reached an interim trade understanding in February after nearly a year of negotiations.

Officials said the G7 meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to review progress and accelerate discussions toward a final agreement.

West Asia tensions, energy security also discussed

Apart from trade, PM Modi and President Trump were also expected to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia, particularly concerns surrounding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which remains one of the world’s most critical maritime routes for global oil and gas supplies.

Both countries are keen to strengthen long-term energy cooperation, especially amid fears that ongoing instability in the region could disrupt global supply chains and energy markets.

Energy imports from the United States were also part of the discussions, as India looks to diversify supply sources amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Trump reiterates defence commitment to India

In a significant statement on defence ties, Trump said the United States would stand by India in the event of any security threat.

“If they were attacked, we would be there to help them,” Trump said when asked about the US-India defence relationship.

He went further, directly referring to Modi and saying, “If anybody attacks that man, we’re going to be there. Now, if there’s a new leader, I’m not sure about it.”