The 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) next week is expected to have detailed discussions on the broad agenda of reform of the global trade regulator that faces challenges to its mandate of freer trade, an official .

The MC 14 will take place from March 26 to 29, 2026, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, and will see the participation of trade ministers from 166 member countries along with senior officials.

The meeting comes at a time when tariff wars initiated by the United States, the biggest trading nation, have led to questioning the WTO’s effectiveness in dealing with such unilateral actions.

The reform would include getting the WTO’s two-tier Dispute Settlement Mechanism back on track. The global trade regulator’s dispute settlement system has not fully functioned since 2019 because the US has blocked the appointment of members to the Appellate Panel. Due to the lack of a quorum in the Appellate Body, all trade disputes between members are ending in a void.

Digital Trade Deadlines

The second area expected to take up considerable time is the fate of the moratorium on the taxation of electronic transmissions, or the E-commerce Moratorium as it is called at the WTO.

The moratorium on the taxation of electronic transmissions has been in place since 1998 and has been extended every two years at every MC because countries have not been able to reach a common ground even on the definition of e-transmissions. Debate continues on whether e-commerce should cover content like movies, games and software or the medium that carries that content as well.

The latest moratorium expires on March 31, 2026 and will be placed before the members for another extension. The US, European Union and Japan are among countries that want the moratorium to be made permanent.

Investment vs. Sovereignty

From India’s standpoint another issue is the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement, which many countries are pursuing as a plurilateral agreement. Plurilateral agreements at the WTO are binding only on those who sign them, and 128 countries are already on board. However, including a plurilateral agreement in the WTO requires consensus.

India, South Africa and Turkiye are opposing the inclusion of IFD in the WTO.

India maintains that the IFD is not directly related to trade matters so it should not be part of the WTO. Another issue is that no Plurilateral agreement has become part of the WTO in the past 30 years.

“Considerable time at the MC 14 would also be spent on discussions around agriculture. There is no clear pathway evident as of now but we will see what consensus the ministers can reach on agriculture,” the official added. India is seeking a permanent solution for its public stockholding programme for agricultural commodities to ensure food security. India is currently allowed to procure agricultural commodities through Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations under a peace clause negotiated at the WTO.

The official said that the MC 14 would also take stock of the agreement on limiting subsidies on fishing for environmental reasons. India has still not ratified the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies that came into force in September 2025.