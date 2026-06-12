The Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday issued notices to popular food brands over allegations ranging from hygiene issues to contamination concerns. FSSAI said it had taken cognisance of complaints circulating on social media and issued notices to Nestle India for Maggi, KFC, Flipkart and food brand Open Secret. The regulator added that the notices are part of its fact-finding mission.

The notice to Nestlé India concerns allegations that insects or larvae were found inside a packet of Maggi noodles. FSSAI has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR), including vendor details, internal quality-check logs for the batch in question, corrective measures taken to remove affected products from the supply chain, and steps being implemented to prevent a recurrence, sources at the food safety regulator said.

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Nestlé India Outlines

Shares of Nestle India dropped over 3% on the news on Friday to settle at Rs 1,375.85 apiece at the end of trade on the BSE. In a statement, the company said it rejected the allegations circulating on social media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation in Maggi noodles. “We are yet to receive the complaint sample from the Complainant as the account is unreachable. A detailed representation, supported by all relevant facts, quality records from batch and market samples, test reports, has already been submitted to the competent authorities,” a Nestle India spokesperson said.

Safety Scrutiny Hits KFC

In a separate case, FSSAI issued a notice to a KFC outlet located at MVR Mall in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, following allegations that the restaurant was operating in unhygienic conditions. The regulator has sought details of deficiencies related to hygiene, sanitation, food handling, storage, waste management, pest control and employee hygiene, along with documentary evidence of corrective and preventive measures.

KFC operator Devyani International said in a statement that it would conduct an investigation in respect of allegations in the notice and make its representation to FSSAI.

The third notice pertains to allegations that Open Secret’s “Un-junked Dates” product, delivered through Flipkart Minutes, contained insects. FSSAI has sought internal quality-control records, details of corrective actions taken to remove the product from the supply chain and measures aimed at preventing similar incidents.