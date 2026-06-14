India’s food safety regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Sunday issued notices to eight food companies for allegedly using misleading brand names, packaging labels and product claims that could deceive consumers into believing certain products are healthier than they actually are.

This development comes under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, with the regulator warning companies against making unverified or misleading health-related claims on food packaging.

Eight food brands come under FSSAI scanner

According to news agency PTI, the companies that have received notices include Emami Healthy & Tasty, Health Aid, Troovy, The Healthy Factory, Healthy Master, Healthy Choice, Plan B and Neuherbs.

According to FSSAI, these companies may have violated food safety regulations by using terms such as “healthy”, “zero maida”, “true vitamin” and “plant-based vegan” in ways that could create a misleading impression among consumers.

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Emami’s ‘Healthy & Tasty’ brand flagged

Among the major brands under scrutiny is Emami Healthy & Tasty, the edible oils division of Kolkata-based Emami Limited.

According to PTI, FSSAI said that the trade name itself could potentially mislead consumers and appears to be in violation of existing food labelling and advertising regulations.

The regulator raised concerns that such branding may influence buyers by implying health benefits without adequate regulatory backing.

Vegan claims of Plan B questioned

FSSAI also flagged Plan B, which markets its products as “plant-based vegan,” saying that the company has allegedly projected its products as certified vegan without obtaining prior approval required under FSSAI licensing norms.

The regulator noted that vegan food endorsements require specific authorisation, and unauthorised usage can amount to regulatory violations.

‘Zero Maida’ claims under investigation

Another company facing scrutiny is The Healthy Factory for its product labelled “Zero Maida Whole Wheat Bread”.

According to FSSAI, the product contains ingredients such as chakki fresh atta and wheat gluten, raising questions over whether the “zero maida” claim accurately reflects the product composition.

The company’s “Zero Maida Pizza Base” has also come under investigation on similar grounds.

Neuherbs, Troovy among other brands questioned

Nutrition brand Neuherbs has been pulled up for marketing a product line under the label “True Vitamin,” which FSSAI said is neither a recognised nor defined category under food safety regulations and could mislead consumers.

Snack brand Troovy has also been issued a notice for products including “Healthy Mix Veggie Chips”, “Healthy Ragi Chips” and “Healthy Moong Dal Chips”.

According to the regulator, these products contain multiple ingredients, making the repeated use of the word “healthy” potentially misleading for consumers evaluating nutritional value.

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Regulator tightens scrutiny on food marketing claims

FSSAI also flagged branding and taglines used by Healthy Master, Healthy Choice and Health Aid for allegedly creating a misleading health perception around their products.

The move signals a wider regulatory crackdown by FSSAI on companies using aggressive health-based marketing strategies without sufficient scientific backing or regulatory approval.

The regulator has increasingly focused on ensuring food packaging and advertisements do not exploit consumer trust by making vague or exaggerated health claims, particularly as demand for wellness and nutrition-focused food products continues to grow rapidly across India.