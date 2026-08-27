Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra is at the centre of a major personal insolvency case involving admitted claims of around Rs 22,006.57 crore, against which creditors have approved a repayment plan of just Rs 6.25 crore. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the plan, while another Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked towards the insolvency process.

The sharp gap between the claims and the proposed recovery has put the spotlight on Chandra, one of India’s best-known media entrepreneurs and the man who pioneered private satellite television broadcasting in the country.

Subhash Chandra Goenka and the rise of Zee TV

Born on November 30, 1950, in Hisar, Haryana, Chandra comes from a business family and entered the family’s trading business before moving into media and entertainment.

In 1992, he launched Zee TV, widely recognised as India’s first Hindi satellite television channel. The move marked a major shift in India’s television industry, which at the time was largely dominated by Doordarshan.

Zee TV’s success became the foundation for Chandra’s larger media empire. Under the Essel Group, his businesses expanded into television broadcasting, entertainment, news, digital media and other sectors.

How the Essel Group’s debt troubles emerged

Chandra’s business empire grew rapidly, but expansion and investments were accompanied by significant borrowing by various Essel Group companies. Financial stress became increasingly visible from 2018, with concerns over pledged shares and the group’s ability to meet its debt obligations.

The subsequent period saw several Essel Group businesses undergo restructuring and asset-sale exercises as the conglomerate attempted to address its financial obligations.

Chandra’s personal financial exposure was also significant because he had provided personal guarantees for loans taken by companies associated with the group.

Why Chandra’s personal insolvency case matters

The Rs 22,006.57 crore figure represents admitted claims against Chandra in his capacity as a personal guarantor. It does not mean that Chandra personally borrowed Rs 22,006 crore.

Under the repayment plan approved by the NCLT, creditors will receive Rs 6.25 crore, while Rs 25 lakh will be used towards the insolvency process. This translates into a recovery of roughly 0.03% of the admitted claims and a “haircut” of nearly 99.97%. In finance, a haircut refers to the percentage reduction in the amount that a debtor owes to its lenders.

The plan was approved by creditors holding 80.81% of the voting share. The tribunal subsequently examined whether the plan complied with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and whether there were sufficient legal grounds to interfere with the creditors’ decision.

What happens to the Rs 22,006 crore claims?

The NCLT approval does not automatically mean that the entire underlying debt has been wiped out. Chandra’s insolvency proceedings concern his personal liability as a guarantor, while the principal borrowers remain separate entities.

Depending on the underlying loan arrangements, creditors may have recovery options against the principal debtors, collateral or other obligors. The tribunal has also noted the possibility of creditors pursuing the principal debtors separately.

Chandra’s case has consequently become an important test of India’s personal insolvency framework, particularly over how creditor-approved repayment plans are assessed when a guarantor’s realisable personal assets are far below the value of admitted claims.