With crude oil surging past $100 per barrel and oil marketing companies (OMCs) bleeding up to ₹35 per litre on diesel, the Centre has triggered a sharp reset in fuel economics — shifting from price control to profit redistribution — benefiting retailers, taxing refiners and shielding upstream producers.

The move, analysed by Nomura and Investec, marks a decisive reallocation of margins across the oil value chain at a time of heightened global volatility.

State-run OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) are the biggest beneficiaries. They were incurring losses of ₹10/litre on petrol and ₹35/litre on diesel due to frozen pump prices.

What did Nomura say?

Nomura said the excise cut delivers integrated margin gains of $12.4/bbl for IOC, $14.8/bbl for BPCL and $20.4/bbl for HPCL, easing financial stress. “We estimate that marketing margins for OMCs may continue to be negative… IOCL may be close to breakeven,” the brokerage said.

After including the impact of export levies, the gains rise further — with HPCL seeing a $32.1/bbl uplift, BPCL $18.1/bbl and IOC $12.9/bbl, highlighting how the policy disproportionately benefits downstream retailers.

However, the gains for OMCs come by taxing another segment of the same ecosystem.

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The government has imposed export duties of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Nomura said the levy is aimed “to disincentivize the export of refined products during times of global supply pressure.”

According to the Investec report, this translates into a sharp compression in refining economics, with export duties equivalent to $40–55 per barrel, even as global product cracks remain strong at $65–70 per barrel, allowing residual margins of $15–25 per barrel.

Impact on export-heavy refiners

This directly impacts export-heavy refiners such as Reliance Industries, Nayara Energy, MRPL and CPCL, narrowing arbitrage between domestic and global markets.

Reliance Industries remains the key swing factor. Nomura noted that its 35.2 million tonne SEZ refinery may remain exempt, limiting the impact to around $8.7/bbl, though any policy change could significantly alter earnings.

Smaller refiners are more exposed. “NRL may see GRM compression of ~32.5/bbl,” Nomura said, indicating one of the steepest impacts across the sector.

In contrast, upstream producers such as ONGC and Oil India have been spared. The Investec report said, “The decision not to reintroduce a crude windfall tax… removes a key near-term overhang,” allowing them to fully capture gains from elevated crude prices.

The fiscal trade-off is significant. Nomura estimates a ₹1.65 trillion hit (0.45% of GDP) from the excise cut, while Investec flagged that the overall revenue impact could range between ₹800 billion and ₹1.5 trillion, depending on export exemptions.

Nomura added that “most of the export volumes… may be diverted to OMCs,” reinforcing the policy’s objective of boosting domestic supply while compressing export margins.

The combined effect marks a structural shift in India’s oil sector. Instead of allowing global crude prices to dictate profits, the government is now actively reallocating margins — supporting OMCs, trimming refinery windfalls and preserving upstream incentives.

For companies, the implication is stark: earnings will now be shaped as much by policy decisions as by crude prices signalling a new phase of state-managed fuel economics.