The White House on Friday put out investments worth “trillions of dollars” in the US, including over $330 billion from India, placing the country among America’s leading investors. The investment list, played on a loop on the White House’s X account, also featured the $15 billion steel plant announced by Essar Group’s Mesabi Metallics in Iowa.

Lo-fi beats & billion-dollar investments to build America’s Golden Age. 💸🎶 Sit back, relax & enjoy the soothing sound of trillions pouring into America this Friday. https://t.co/Y4HY9p3lAN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 16, 2026

India appeared twice on the list of countries investing in the US, with one entry showing $310 billion and another recording $20.5 billion. “Sit back, relax & enjoy the soothing sound of trillions pouring into America this Friday,” the White House said on X. Earlier today, The White House shared a data, titled “The Trump Effect,” which said country-level and trade deals accounted for the largest share of investments at $5.77 trillion across nine agreements.

The tracker listed 277 investments across 15 sectors, including technology, artificial intelligence (AI), manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy and financial services. India has committed $500 billion in investments to the United States under President Donald Trump’s administration. The nation is ranking sixth among countries and regions listed in the White House’s investment tracker, which puts total investment commitments at $11.3 trillion.

India’s investment commitments include a $300 billion partnership with Reliance to establish America First Refining, described as the first major new oil refinery in the US in 50 years.

India ranks sixth in investment commitments

India ranked behind the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the European Union in the list of country-level investment commitments. The UAE topped the rankings with $1.4 trillion, followed by Qatar at $1.2 trillion and Japan at $1 trillion. Saudi Arabia and companies from the European Union each accounted for $600 billion, while India stood sixth with $500 billion. The White House tracker presents these figures as investment commitments associated with the Trump administration. The data covers agreements and projects across multiple industries.

Manufacturing leads in number of investments

Manufacturing and industry recorded the highest number of investments, with 136 projects valued at $1.14 trillion. The sector accounted for nearly half of the 277 investments listed in the tracker. The White House also pointed out on the expansion of industrial activity in the country, stating, “New factories, chip plants, shipyards, and steel mills are rising in every corner of the country,” it noted.

Technology and AI ranked second in terms of investment value, attracting 17 commitments worth $3.07 trillion. This represented approximately 27% of the overall investment commitments recorded in the tracker. Among individual companies, NVIDIA accounted for the largest investment commitment at $608 billion.

Food, real estate and defence attract investments

The food and beverage sector recorded 22 investments worth $23.1 billion. Real estate development and transportation and logistics each attracted investments valued at $20 billion. The defence sector recorded 11 investments worth $15.3 billion, while entertainment attracted $1 billion. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) accounted for $515 million across four investments.

Private equity investments stood at $400 million, while agriculture attracted $100 million. The tracker covers investments across a wide range of industries, reflecting the administration’s focus on attracting capital into manufacturing, technology, infrastructure and other sectors of the US economy.

India’s $500 billion commitment places it among the leading international investors identified by the White House, with the proposed Reliance refinery partnership forming a significant part of the India-related investment announcements.