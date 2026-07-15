Money and financial decisions are set to become the centre of a new reality television format as India’s Future Investors (IFI) unveiled its Season 1 banner. The homegrown reality show aims to bring personal finance, investment choices and human behaviour into mainstream entertainment.

The 14-episode series will feature 15 contestants competing in challenges based on earning, managing, protecting and growing money. The format will focus not only on financial knowledge but also on how participants make decisions when faced with limited time, changing circumstances and pressure.

The concept comes at a time when financial participation in India is expanding, but concerns around financial awareness and decision-making remain. The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Investor Survey 2025, which covered more than 90,000 households, found gaps between awareness, participation and understanding of securities-market products. The survey also highlighted the influence of informal sources such as friends, family and social media on investment decisions.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), meanwhile, has continued to expand financial-literacy initiatives. Its 2024-25 annual report said the Centre for Financial Literacy programme had been scaled up to 2,421 centres across the country by March 2025.

Against this backdrop, IFI is positioning itself as an entertainment format built around real-world financial choices rather than a conventional quiz on money.

Mahek Tomar, Creator and Founder, India’s Future Investors, said the show is designed to explore how people behave when financial decisions have consequences. “Money is part of almost every important decision we make, yet it has rarely been explored as a mainstream entertainment subject,” Tomar said. “With IFI, we didn’t want to simply ask people what they know about money. We wanted to see what happens when they have to make choices with limited time, changing circumstances and pressure around them.”

The makers believe the format could help establish “money entertainment” as a distinct category in India’s reality television space, similar to the way cooking and entrepreneurship have evolved into popular entertainment formats.