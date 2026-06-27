India-Germany relations are at an ‘all-time high,’ German Ambassador to India Philip Ackermann asserted on Friday. He highlighted deepening cooperation across trade, political and strategic domains during an interview with ANI. The top official also flagged ‘defence’ as a rapidly expanding pillar of the bilateral partnership. Ackermann described the defence relationship as entering “a new blossom,” signalling a shift from historically slow engagement to far more substantive and wide-ranging collaboration.

“Defence will be a new chapter, which will be larger than in the past years,” he said, underlining Berlin’s growing readiness to expand defence ties with New Delhi. The ambassador also spoke positively about ongoing high-stakes negotiations for a submarine deal with India, calling German assessment of these talks “very positive.”

India and Germany are likely to emerge as key beneficiaries of the EU-India trade pact, with Berlin expected to gain fresh momentum in exports, investment and industrial cooperation once the “mother of all trade deals” is fully operational. As the EU-India agreement moves toward finalisation, the relationship between New Delhi and Berlin is being viewed as a strategic economic bridge, linking Germany’s advanced manufacturing and technology strengths with India’s expanding market, skilled workforce and rising global trade profile.

A new chapter for defence: Strategic context, global security

Addressing broader global stability issues, Ackermann welcomed the recent halt in hostilities in the Persian Gulf, noting its beneficial effect on global oil prices and trade flows. He expressed hope that diplomatic efforts concerning Iran’s nuclear capabilities will succeed, stressing the importance of de-escalation for international trade and security.

On the Russia–Ukraine conflict, Ackermann offered a candid assessment of battlefield dynamics, pointing to a significant shift in Ukrainian military strategy. “The Ukrainians have been extremely aggressive… with their new technologies, they have really had an impact inside Russia,” he said, referencing strikes that have damaged refineries and infrastructure deep within Russian territory. He termed this development “a new phenomenon that creates a lot of problems for Russia.”

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Despite these tactical changes, the ambassador described the overall situation as a stalemate—”both sides sit in the trenches”—and expressed frustration at the lack of diplomatic engagement from Moscow.

“Frankly, and I will be very honest with you, I don’t see any readiness by the Russian side to engage in this discussion, and that is very frustrating,” he said. Nevertheless, Ackermann reaffirmed European resolve, noting that support for Ukraine remains firm. “The conflict will last, but you should know that Europe—as we demonstrated at the conference in Gdansk yesterday—is standing firmly with Ukraine,” he asserted. “Our support will not fail.”

Economic, green-energy linkages underpinning ‘defence collaboration’

While emphasising defence as an evolving core of bilateral ties, the ambassador linked the relationship’s overall strengthening to robust cooperation in trade and green energy—areas that create an economic and technological foundation for deeper strategic engagement. He highlighted the success of the Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP) and congratulated India for becoming “one of the most impressive producers of renewable energy.”

He added, “I am proud to say Germany has played a part in this development. We are now even learning from India, particularly from the advancements in your private sector.”

Ackermann also discussed the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), expressing optimism that it could be signed within the year. He described the FTA as a “huge game changer” for German businesses and a significant incentive for further investment in India.

“We hope to see it signed by the end of this year,” he said. “Unlike other FTAs, this one is much less controversial in the European Parliament. I am an optimist, and I believe that by the end of the Indian fiscal year, we should be ready to implement it.”

A successful FTA, he suggested, would deepen economic interdependence and indirectly support wider strategic and defence cooperation through increased technology transfer and bilateral investment.

People-to-people ties, skilled migration

Beyond state-level agreements, Ackermann highlighted the role of people-to-people connections in cementing long-term bilateral relations. He pointed to the growing Indian diaspora in Germany, citing the recent inauguration of the tallest Hindu temple in Europe in Berlin as a symbol of the community’s success. “We have seen very good results in skilled labor migration, particularly in nursing, caregiving, and engineering,” he observed.

With roughly 60,000 Indian students in Germany, Ackermann said they are “very satisfied and content,” and he predicted that stronger social ties would further support closer strategic and defence linkages. “As the diaspora grows, people-to-people ties will inevitably become closer because Indians are outgoing and quickly establish relationships with their German neighbours,” he remarked.

Ambassador Ackermann’s comments paint a picture of a multi-dimensional India–Germany relationship that is strengthening across economic, environmental and strategic areas, with defence cooperation poised to expand significantly. Ongoing negotiations such as the proposed submarine deal and potential India–EU FTA loom as pivotal developments likely to shape the next phase of bilateral ties.