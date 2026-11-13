As Anthropic moves towards its proposed initial public offering (IPO), an exclusive report released by the company gives a glimpse into how an artificial intelligence-led business is changing its employment structure as it scales. The company has expanded rapidly, its reliance on AI agents is beginning to influence the kind of employees it hires, the functions it expands and the responsibilities assigned to its existing workforce.

The report, titled ‘How Employment is Changing at Anthropic’, published by the Anthropic Institute finds that the share of junior-level employees among its technical hires has fallen from 27% to 9%. The proportion of junior employees in technical departments has also declined from 21% to 14% since early 2025.

The findings are significant for a company preparing to enter public markets, as they give an insight into the relationship between AI adoption, business expansion and workforce requirements. Drawing on internal employment records, AI usage data, productivity metrics, employee surveys and interviews with 17 employees, the report examines how the company is reorganising work around its own AI systems.

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Anthropic has not authorised any other firm or platform to offer or advertise access to shares in these retail offerings, other than those they have specified. (Reuters)

A changing employment structure

Anthropic’s changing hiring pattern is particularly visible in its technical departments. According to the report, discussions about declining demand for junior technical employees emerged in January 2026, as engineering and research teams increasingly relied on Claude to write code and identify bugs.

By April, these teams had begun placing less emphasis on hiring for lower-level technical positions. Around a third of machine learning managers and a fifth of software engineering managers surveyed by the company reported hiring less because of AI.

The change is also depicted in the composition of its workforce. The share of technical employees in Anthropic declined from 61% to 56% over the preceding year. Technical hiring continued to grow in absolute terms, but sales, finance and recruitment expanded faster.

The report attributes part of this change to the growing ability of non-technical employees to use AI coding tools to develop software for their own requirements. It cites the example of a sales representative who built a customised dashboard and sales pipeline using AI in three to four hours. Coding-focused AI agent sessions among non-technical employees increased from two per month in August 2025 to 90 in May 2026.

Administrative functions have also experienced limited hiring growth despite the company’s expansion. According to the report, AI assistants are increasingly handling scheduling, email management, purchase request reviews and routine administrative tasks. Employees in these roles are consequently moving towards higher-level responsibilities involving coordination and strategic support.

AI agents drive productivity across functions

The changing workforce composition is taking place alongside a significant increase in productivity. The Anthropic report finds that AI agent working hours surpassed human working hours in March 2026. By August, employee-directed AI agents were working approximately six times as many hours as their human handlers. In research organisations, the ratio was 19 to one.

The report also identifies higher output across several departments. Between December 2025 and May 2026, code commits per engineer increased approximately 5.1 times. Data queries per scientist and contracts processed per legal employee rose 3.1 times, deals closed per salesperson increased 1.7 times. Hires per recruiter and invoices processed per accounts payable employee increased 1.4 times.

To examine the relationship between AI adoption and productivity, the researchers followed 192 engineers who adopted coding agents and compared their output with that of 74 engineers who did not adopt them during the period studied. The analysis found that the amount of code produced increased sharply following AI adoption.

The report also examined whether the higher volume of code came at the expense of quality. Researchers compared AI-written and human-written code using indicators such as subsequent deletions, bug-related removals and reversed commits. They found no significant difference in the measured quality indicators.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (Credit-X)

However, the report cautions that increased output does not necessarily translate into better code or greater business impact. It also acknowledges that employees choosing to adopt AI tools may already be more productive or involved in larger projects.

Employees move from execution to managing AI

The growing use of AI agents is changing the nature of employees’ responsibilities. Rather than performing every task themselves, employees are increasingly required to direct AI systems, review their output and decide how work should progress.

The report identifies this as a human attention bottleneck. Around 80% of the time in interactive Claude sessions is spent waiting for human input, highlighting the need for employees to provide instructions, review results and make decisions.

The volume of AI-generated information has also created additional responsibilities. The researchers estimate that reading all the output produced by interactive Claude sessions could take engineering and research employees 424 hours a week. The corresponding estimate for finance and accounting is 43 hours, while sales and go-to-market employees could require 35 hours.

This has created a new category of work called meta-work, involving the development of systems to manage AI agents, monitor their performance and coordinate automated workflows. According to the report, the share of employees’ interactive Claude sessions devoted to such activities increased from 10% in autumn 2025 to 22% in spring 2026.

Human coordination continues to remain important despite the growing automation of routine tasks. The report, drawing on employee calendar data, finds that the median employee spent 20% more time in meetings than a year earlier. Meeting time among technical individual contributors increased 16%.

Hiring priorities change towards judgment and autonomy

The changing nature of work is also influencing how Anthropic evaluates job applicants. An analysis of thousands of hiring assessments, detailed in the report, found that references to candidates’ creative use of AI tools increased substantially between 2024 and 2026.Mentions of AI proficiency in technical hiring assessments tripled, while those in non-technical assessments quadrupled.

Hiring managers are increasingly prioritising autonomy and judgment when assessing technical candidates, while discussions of domain expertise have declined as a share of overall assessments. For non-technical candidates, customer orientation and commitment to the company’s mission have gained importance, while emphasis on execution skills has fallen.

The findings indicate that the company increasingly values employees who can identify problems, make decisions and use AI tools effectively rather than simply execute predefined tasks.

Managing talent as the company scales

The report also shows how Anthropic is attempting to manage employees whose existing responsibilities are changing. Employees who had been with the company for at least a year were 50% more likely to move across departments each month in 2026 than in 2025.

The company is developing an early-warning system to identify roles facing AI-driven disruption by tracking changes in labour demand, productivity and AI adoption. The objective is to redeploy employees into other functions where their skills remain relevant.

The report argues that employees should also share in the financial benefits of AI adoption, including through mechanisms such as stock ownership and productivity-linked compensation. Anthropic’s employee stock ownership is cited as one way of aligning employee interests with the company’s growth.

However, internal redeployment does not address the potential reduction in opportunities for fresh graduates who may find fewer entry-level positions available. The researchers argue that employer initiatives will need to be accompanied by government policies on retraining and income support.

As Anthropic approaches its proposed public listing, its employment model offers an insight into how an AI-native company is scaling its operations. The report does not suggest that human employees are becoming redundant. Instead, it points to a change in the type of work they perform, the skills employers prioritise and the balance between human and machine contributions.

For the labour market, the more consequential question is whether companies adopting similar models will be able to create new opportunities for young professionals as AI increasingly takes over the routine tasks through which employees traditionally acquire experience.