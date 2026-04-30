A pandemic-era winner has turned into one of the clearest casualties of the AI boom. Chegg, once a staple for students seeking homework help, has seen its valuation collapse and its core business model crumble as generative AI reshapes how users access information. From a $14.7 billion peak in 2021 to just over $100 million by April 2026, the company’s trajectory is now widely viewed as a real-time case study of AI disruption.

AI tools undercut Chegg’s paid model

Chegg’s business was built on charging students a monthly fee, typically $14.95 to $19.95 for access to step-by-step solutions. That model held strong through the pandemic, when demand for online learning surged. The shift began with the rise of generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude. These tools offered similar answers instantly, often for free, and with added interactivity.

The impact was structural. What Chegg monetised became accessible at near-zero cost. Over time, this eroded the willingness of users to pay, contributing to a steep decline in subscribers and revenue. By 2026, the company’s stock was trading close to $1, down from around $115 in early 2021.

2023 marked the inflection point

The disruption became visible in May 2023, when then-CEO Dan Rosensweig told analysts that AI tools were affecting new customer growth. The market reaction was immediate.

Chegg’s stock fell nearly 50% in a single day, wiping out roughly $1 billion in market capitalisation. The admission marked one of the first instances of a publicly listed company directly attributing business decline to generative AI. From that point, concerns around the company’s long-term viability increased

Search changes reduced user traffic

Alongside falling subscriptions, Chegg also faced a sharp drop in traffic. A large portion of its users previously arrived via search engines, where queries like homework questions led directly to Chegg pages. That pathway weakened as AI-generated responses began appearing directly in search results through features such as Google AI Overviews. This reduced the need for users to click through to external platforms. As a result, Chegg not only lost paying customers but also saw its top-of-funnel discovery channel shrink, limiting its ability to attract new users.

AI pivot struggled to gain traction

In response, Chegg attempted to integrate AI into its own offerings. The company partnered with OpenAI to launch an AI-powered assistant aimed at enhancing its platform. However, the effort faced challenges.

Users perceived the new features as similar to existing AI tools already available for free. This made it difficult for Chegg to justify its subscription pricing or establish clear differentiation in a rapidly evolving market. At the same time, the pace of improvement in general-purpose AI tools outstripped Chegg’s ability to reposition its product.

Layoffs and restructuring followed

The financial impact led to significant cost-cutting measures. In May 2025, Chegg laid off around 22% of its workforce after reporting a decline in revenue and subscribers. In October 2025, it announced a second round of layoffs, affecting approximately 45% of employees. The company attributed these decisions to the “new realities of AI,” indicating a shift in its operating environment. Leadership changes accompanied the restructuring, with Rosensweig returning as CEO while other executives moved into advisory roles.

A case study in AI-led disruption

Chegg continues to operate and is exploring new areas such as skills and language learning. However, its decline shows the change in economics of information-based businesses. The company’s model, built on paid access to answers has been fundamentally challenged by AI systems capable of delivering similar outputs instantly and at scale. With a roughly 99% drop in valuation over four years, Chegg is increasingly cited by analysts and investors as an early and prominent example of how generative AI can alter an industry’s competitive landscape.