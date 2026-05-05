The Tata Trusts board meeting on May 8 is shaping up to be a stormy affair, with fresh faultlines surfacing across the network. The immediate trigger is the deadlock over the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh to the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), where a lack of unanimity has stalled the proposal.

The episode has exposed growing divisions within the trustee ranks and raised questions over decision-making cohesion at a time when continuity in leadership is critical. In a related development, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) has filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court in response to a letter from a Delhi-based law firm alleging violations of Section 30A(2) of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

The trust is being represented by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and has named Katyayani Agrawal as the caveatee. Last month, the law firm had written to the charity commissioner, arguing that the composition of the SRTT board violates the amended provisions of the Act.

It contended that three of the six trustees are serving as perpetual or lifetime trustees, exceeding the statutory cap of 25% prescribed under Section 30A(2). Friday’s meeting is expected to take up a wider set of issues that have been building over the past few months.

Complicated governance landscape

Objections relating to reappointment procedures and the validity of certain resolutions across trusts have complicated the governance landscape. The board is also expected to discuss differences between the views of Srinivasan and Singh and the Trusts’ stated position that Tata Sons should remain unlisted. Sources said the matter has been formally included in the agenda.

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The core question, according to people familiar with the discussions, is whether public positions taken on governance and listing are aligned with fiduciary responsibilities towards the Trusts. Taken together, these developments point to a deeper churn within the Tata Trusts ecosystem.

While the structure — comprising multiple independent trusts — allows for decentralised governance, it also requires a high degree of alignment among trustees. The May 8 meeting will be closely watched not just for immediate outcomes, but for signals on whether the Trusts can restore internal consensus.

At TEDT, Mehli Mistry voted against the proposal to reappoint Srinivasan and Singh, whose terms expire on May 11. The board comprises five trustees — Mistry, Noel Tata, J N Mistry, Srinivasan and Singh — and requires unanimous approval for agenda items to pass.

Queries sent to Tata Trusts remained unanswered at the time of publication, while Mistry refrained from commenting when FE reached out to him. The immediate issue now is whether Srinivasan’s continuation as vice-chairman of Tata Trusts could be affected by his exit from TEDT.

The Trusts operate as a set of independent public charitable entities, each governed by its own board and rules. In such a framework, exits in one trust can carry signalling effects across others, especially when senior office-bearers are involved.

Legal experts, however, say there is no automatic linkage.

“Each trust is governed by its own trust deed and trustee composition. Unless the relevant deed or appointment resolution specifically mandates such cross-trust trusteeship, resignation from one trust should not automatically affect the vice-chairman role,” said Rahul Hingmire, managing partner at Vis Legis Law Practice.

TEDT is the second trust under the Tata Trusts umbrella from which Srinivasan has exited. Last month, he stepped down from the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution, citing other commitments. His resignation came days after Mistry approached the Maharashtra charity commissioner, questioning the eligibility of both Srinivasan and Singh under the trust deed.

“His continuation as vice-chairman would depend on whether he remains a trustee of the principal trusts where he holds that designation — particularly Sir Dorabji Tata Trust or Sir Ratan Tata Trust — and whether the board passes any fresh resolution altering that role,” said Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates.

He added that any removal or change would follow the mechanisms laid out in the trust deed and applicable regulatory requirements. Experts say the issue is as much about governance coherence as legal interpretation. “Tata Trusts is a governance description for a group of trusts; it is not, by itself, a single statutory office that automatically confers trusteeship across all constituent trusts,” said Rishabh Gandhi, founder of Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates.

“The key question is whether the governing instrument of a particular trust makes such a designation conditional on trusteeship in that trust or any allied entity,” he added. The timing of the TEDT standoff coincides with a series of disputes within the Trusts in recent months.

Complaints before the charity commissioner have raised concerns over board processes, trustee eligibility and compliance with trust deeds across entities. The focus has widened from individual appointments to broader governance practices within the Tata Trusts network.