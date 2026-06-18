Delsey Paris, the 80-year-old French luggage brand, is evaluating local manufacturing in India as it steps up investments in what has emerged as its fourth-largest market globally.

“We are going to look at the possibility of having some local production in India, which we don’t have today except for our leather line,” Gilles Bariguian, Global CEO of Delsey Paris, told FE.

The company currently sources only leather collections from India. Delsey’s portfolio has around 150 SKUs in the country across luggage, backpacks and travel accessories, with luggage accounting for the bulk of sales.

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Scaling Up

Bariguian said Delsey has explored manufacturing opportunities in Nashik, a key hub for luggage production, but is yet to find partners that meet its quality and finish requirements. “For backpacks, I hope we can have a solution from the beginning of 2027,” he said.

Delsey entered India in 2012 through a partnership with VIP Industries and re-entered the market through a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2018. It now has more than 150 points of sale across exclusive stores, department stores and multi-brand outlets, while e-commerce contributes 20-25% of its India business.

India currently accounts for about 5% of Delsey’s global revenue and has emerged as its fourth-largest market after the US, France and the Middle East. “India has been one of the fastest-growing countries for us over the last five years, outperforming even markets like China. It is encouraging us to invest more in India compared to other countries,” Bariguian said.

Shifting Travel Patterns

The French brand is also expanding beyond traditional luggage into broader mobility solutions, with backpacks and underseaters emerging as key growth categories. “Backpacks account for around 40% of the business of the world’s leading luggage brand, compared with only 5% for us. I want that to reach 25%,” he said.

According to Bariguian, global demand for backpacks and under-seat travel bags has increased by about 40% as travel patterns shift towards shorter trips. “People are no longer travelling for two weeks at a stretch. They are travelling for three or four days and don’t want to carry large suitcases. The opportunity is significant,” he said.

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The company also faced disruptions from the recent West Asia crisis, which affected shipments to markets such as Bahrain, Kuwait and Dubai, while higher freight costs added pressure on margins.

“We didn’t increase prices despite the cost increase. We are managing it with our suppliers and absorbing the additional costs because we believe these are temporary issues,” Bariguian said. “There is a deal (US-Iran) that has been signed. We hope everything will come back as fast as possible,” he said.