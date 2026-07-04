The government has allowed four Chinese-linked power equipment manufacturers with factories in India to bid for critical government projects for two years, signaling a major improvement in economic ties between India and China.

The selective easing procurement restrictions is amid shortages of high-voltage transformers and gas-insulated switchgears, which threaten to delay the country’s power-capacity and grid expansion plans.

The move follows recent relaxations in the rules governing foreign direct investments from China.

According to a finance ministry office memorandum dated June 24, accessed by Financial Express, “it has been decided to grant exemption from the provisions of Public Procurement Order No. 4 dated 23.02.2023 under Rule 144(xi) of GFRs, 2017” to the four entities for two years from the issuance of the order.

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The companies covered by the exemption are TBEA Energy India, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India and Taikai Electric (India).

Grid Bottlenecks

The decision followed a request from the ministry of power seeking relief for certain entities with manufacturing units in India for critical power projects. It was taken after deliberations of the committee of secretaries and recommendations of the registration committee communicated by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade on May 20 and June 12.

The finance ministry, however, ring-fenced the relaxation from becoming a wider precedent. “Such exemption for firms may not be considered as a precedent,” the memorandum said.

Rule 144(xi) restricts bidders from countries sharing a land border with India from participating in public procurement unless they are registered with the designated authority and secure the required political and security clearances. The controls effectively reduced the participation of Chinese companies in government projects after their introduction in 2020.

Soon after the restrictions were imposed, the value of new projects awarded to Chinese bidders dropped 27% year-on-year to $1.67 billion in 2021, according to a 2024 report by the Observer Research Foundation.

The impact has been particularly significant in the power sector, where restrictions on Chinese equipment have constrained access to specialised machinery and components. The bottlenecks have hindered India’s plan to raise its thermal power capacity to about 307 GW by 2035, while transmission and renewable-energy integration are also driving demand for critical grid equipment.

According to analysts tracking the sector, the exemption will enable the four companies to participate in public-sector procurement, particularly for high-voltage transformers and gas-insulated switchgear, where domestic manufacturing capacity remains constrained.

“The exemption enables these companies to participate in public sector procurement for critical power infrastructure projects, particularly in high-voltage transformers and Gas Insulated Switchgear, where domestic manufacturing capacity remains constrained,” the analysts said.

Competitive Intensity

They said the power ministry sought the relief to avoid project delays while indigenous manufacturing capabilities continue to expand. The two-year window will widen the eligible vendor base for government buyers and could ease supply pressure in select categories.

The development will also increase competitive intensity across power generation, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, industrial automation and infrastructure procurement.

“While Indian manufacturers may face near-term pricing pressure in select equipment categories, the medium to long-term outlook remains supported by robust investment in transmission expansion, renewable energy integration, grid modernisation, data centres, industrial electrification and the government’s continued emphasis on strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity,” the analysts said.

Companies with differentiated technologies, execution capabilities and localisation strategies are likely to remain well positioned despite the temporary increase in competition, they added.

The two-year window gives domestic manufacturers time to expand capacity while enabling critical projects to source equipment from a wider pool of locally established suppliers. The government will retain the option of reviewing the position after the exemption expires, with the memorandum explicitly ring-fencing the decision from becoming a precedent for other firms.

Recently, the government amended Pres Note 3 to ease foreign direct investment inflows form China and other counties sharing land borders with India. With this, firms holding up to 10% non-controlling beneficial ownership by Chinese entities can now invest in India through the automatic route without prior government clearance. Besides, a 60-day deadline has been set to process and clear Chinese investment proposals in manufacturing and other sectors.