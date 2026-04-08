Stripe on Wednesday announced the appointment of Manish Maheshwari, former India head of Twitter, as Head of Revenue and Growth for India. Maheshwari brings over two decades of experience across technology, internet platforms, and startups. Over the years, he has held leadership roles at Twitter, Flipkart, and Intuit, and has also built startups including Fanory.ai, an AI-powered creator monetisation platform.

His responsibilities at Stripe

At Stripe, Maheshwari will focus on enabling businesses building for global markets, particularly a new generation of AI companies scaling internationally from day one. The company has also been expanding its presence in Bengaluru, which has emerged as one of its largest and fastest-growing global hubs, with continued investments across engineering, operations, and go-to-market teams.

“As more businesses from India build for global audiences, they will require seamless infrastructure to manage payments, subscriptions, usage-based billing and revenue operations across borders,” said Paul Harapin, Head of Asia Pacific & Japan at Stripe. “Manish brings deep experience across the Indian technology space, and we’re excited to have him lead our efforts to enable these businesses.”

“India is one of the most exciting ecosystems for building global companies today,” said Manish Maheshwari. “Founders here are building for global markets from day one, especially in AI and digital-native sectors. Invideo is just one example of that. I am thrilled to lead Stripe’s efforts to provide businesses with the foundational infrastructure they need to scale and monetise globally.”