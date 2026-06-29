As companies rush to bring artificial intelligence into almost every part of their business, many have pitched the technology as a way to replace repetitive human work and improve efficiency. However, Ford is now showing that AI still has its limits. The US automaker says it has brought back hundreds of experienced engineers after finding that its AI-powered quality checks could not match the skills and judgement of veteran workers.

According to Bloomberg, Ford has rehired more than 300 veteran quality engineers in recent years after automated systems failed to deliver the expected results.

AI could not replace experienced engineers

Like many companies riding the AI wave, Ford introduced the technology across parts of its operations, including vehicle quality checks, hoping it would cut costs and improve productivity. However, the company now says AI alone was not enough.

“Artificial intelligence is a fantastic tool, but it’s only as good as the information you use to train it,” Charles Poon, vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, told reporters.

“Over prior years, we didn’t pay as much attention as we should have to the experience of our most knowledgeable engineers that have been with us through many product cycles,” he said.

Ford has been vocal about embracing AI in recent years. Last June, CEO Jim Farley said, “AI will leave a lot of white collar people behind,” during an interview with author Walter Isaacson.

Later, during the company’s October earnings call, chief operating officer Kumar Galhotra said Ford was “deploying AI across the entire industrial system”.

AI-powered checks fell short

As part of its AI push, Ford installed around 900 AI-powered cameras across its manufacturing plants to identify quality issues early and reduce supply disruptions.

“This included rolling out 900 AI-powered cameras in its plants ‘to detect quality issues at the source and help us mitigate supply disruptions’,” Galhotra had told investors recently.

However, Poon said the company’s AI-based quality checks did not perform as expected.

“Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that would produce a high-quality product,” he said.

According to Bloomberg, Poon said automated tools lacked the experience and practical knowledge of veteran engineers, many of whom had already left the company before their expertise could be used to improve AI systems.

Veteran engineers are now training AI

Ford has now brought those experienced workers back, not only to improve product quality but also to help train its AI systems and mentor younger employees.

“We recognised that for us to enhance some of our automation and machine learning and artificial intelligence tools we needed to ensure that they were trained by the most experienced individuals,” Poon said, according to Bloomberg.

The company’s comments came as it celebrated returning to the top of the US JD Power Initial Quality Study, an industry benchmark for vehicle quality. It is the first time Ford has topped the rankings among mainstream automakers since 2010.

In a press release, Ford said “reaching best-in-class quality required a significant talent refresh”. The company said this included replacing senior leaders across engineering, supply chain and manufacturing, along with hiring around 300 veteran engineers “who carry the hard-earned wisdom of decades of design”.