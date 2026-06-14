Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday slammed the opposition Congress party for “fearmongering,” saying India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy as the Narendra Modi government continues to focus on the economy and people’s welfare despite global headwinds.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Sitharaman accused the Opposition of allegedly attempting to undermine India’s economic achievements and create doubts among citizens about the country’s growth trajectory.

“Every time the Congress’s Leader of Opposition speaks in the Lok Sabha, it is with a sense of decrying everything and undermining the achievements of the people of India,” she said. “(He is) constantly saying everything is going to crumble and that a big disaster is awaiting India.” There is no disaster awaiting India, she asserted.

The minister said India’s growth performance continues to receive global recognition, citing repeated assessments by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Quarter after quarter, year after year, not just we saying that we are the fastest growing, you have IMF saying it….showing why India is still the fastest-growing economy,” she said.

Sitharaman, however, acknowledged that India faces significant external challenges, particularly due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. She noted that higher crude oil prices, increased insurance premiums for ships, shortages of containers and reluctance among shipping companies to operate in conflict-prone waters have added to global trade risks. “Despite all these challenges, Prime Minister Modi is ensuring that there shall not be a supply disruption. That’s the kind of attention to the economy. That’s the kind of attention towards households,” she said.

Highlighting the government’s welfare record, Sitharaman said 25 crore Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty over the past decade. She pointed out that extreme poverty has declined from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28%, while more than 120 million households have received toilets under the rural sanitation campaign.

She urged party workers to remain focused on communicating these achievements and countering narratives that seek to diminish India’s economic progress and the contribution of its citizens towards the country’s development journey.