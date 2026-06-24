Walmart-owned Flipkart is stepping up its quick commerce play as it seeks to narrow the gap with market leaders Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto, with its quick delivery service Flipkart Minutes crossing 1,000 micro-fulfillment centres across 130 cities and more than 8,000 pincodes in less than two years of launch.

The company said it plans to expand the network to 1,500 fulfillment centres over the next few months, signalling an aggressive push in a segment that has emerged as one of the fastest-growing pockets of the consumer Internet market. The expansion comes at a time when Blinkit, the market leader, operates over 2,200 dark stores and rivals continue to invest heavily to strengthen their presence across metros and smaller cities.

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Tier-2 Markets

Flipkart said orders on Minutes have grown 5X over the past year, aided by a wider network and rising consumer adoption beyond grocery purchases. The company is increasingly seeing demand from smaller cities, with tier-2 and tier-3 markets recording 42X growth compared with last year. Over the past year, the platform expanded into more than 90 new cities, including Ambala, Arrah, Bokaro, Darbhanga, Jorhat, Ongole, Purnia, Saharsa and Tenali. The company said the next phase of growth for quick commerce is being driven by deeper penetration into Bharat rather than only expansion in large urban centres.

Beyond Groceries

The company is also witnessing a shift in consumer behaviour as quick commerce evolves beyond a channel for daily essentials. According to Flipkart, Gen Z consumers have emerged as the fastest-growing customer segment and now account for more than 40% of its customer base.

Demand is increasingly spreading across categories such as electronics, beauty, wellness and lifestyle products. Average order values for fruits and vegetables have increased 30%, while repeat purchases have risen more than 20%, reflecting growing consumer comfort with using quick commerce platforms for a wider range of purchases. “What began as a way to fulfill everyday essentials has evolved into a fundamentally new shopping habit for millions of Indians. Customers are not just ordering more; they are ordering differently,” Kunal Gupta, senior vice-president and head of Flipkart Minutes, said.

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Industry executives expect competition in the quick commerce segment to intensify further as companies race to expand dark store networks, improve delivery speeds and widen product assortments. Flipkart said its platform now works with nearly 500 direct-to-consumer brands and more than 3,000 farmers through its farm-to-door sourcing programme. The company has also doubled its electric vehicle fleet over the past year, with over 10% of deliveries now being completed through EVs.