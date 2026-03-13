With escalating geopolitical tensions, individuals should consider investing in flexi-cap funds to navigate market volatility. These funds dynamically adjust allocations across market caps which helps to reduce drawdowns and deliver consistent long-term returns.

The flexibility becomes particularly valuable across market cycles, as fund managers can shift exposure depending on where opportunities exist—tilting toward large-caps during volatile phases and increasing exposure to mid and small-caps when growth and valuations become attractive.

Flexi-cap funds have delivered competitive returns as compared with other diversified equity categories. Based on category data, these funds have generated 17% CAGR over the last three years and 14.2% over five years.

In February, inflows in flexi-cap funds were Rs 6,925 crore, the highest among equity fund categories. This suggests investors are continuing to commit fresh money to equities, but are preferring a category that gives fund managers room to move across large-, mid- and small-caps.

Core allocation in equity portfolio

Going ahead, investors should consider flexi-cap funds as a core allocation within their equity portfolio. A disciplined long-term approach through systematic investment plans (SIPs) can help investors benefit from market cycles and compounding, as markets transition toward a more earnings-driven return environment.

In fact, during the volatile market phases seen in 2025, many flexi-cap funds increased their tilt toward relatively stable large-cap companies while maintaining 15–20% exposure to mid caps and reducing exposure to more volatile small-cap stocks. “In an environment defined by volatility and rapid shifts in investor sentiment, flexi-cap funds have emerged as a timely and strategic investment choice,” says Aditya Agarwal, co-founder, Wealthy.in, a wealth management platform.

Market rotations

Geopolitical tensions typically lead to higher volatility and frequent market rotations. And over long cycles, different segments of the market outperform at different times. In such situations, flexi-cap funds are structurally positioned to capture these shifts. In the current market environment, where valuations and growth prospects differ across segments, this flexibility allows fund managers to allocate capital where the risk-reward looks more favourable. “For investors, flexi-cap funds serve as a convenient core equity allocation that provides exposure across the broader market rather than relying on a single segment,” says Gauarav Didwania, partner, Qode Advisors.

What to factor-in

Investors should evaluate the fund manager’s track record, consistency across market cycles, and their approach to managing allocations between large, mid, and small caps. Investors should also review portfolio concentration, risk management approach, expense ratios, and ensure that the fund fits within their broader asset allocation and long-term investment strategy.

“As flexi-cap funds provide significant allocation flexibility, the manager’s ability to identify relative valuation opportunities becomes critical,” says Nirav Karkera, head, Research, Fisdom.

It is equally important to assess consistency of the strategy across market cycles rather than focusing only on short-term performance. Flexi-cap funds are best suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon and the ability to tolerate short-term market volatility.