Indian REITs Association shared in a press release that the five publicly listed REITs: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Nexus Select Trust distributed over Rs 2,566 crore to their more than 4,25,000 unit holders in Q4FY26. The listed REITs cumulatively distributed over Rs 8,900 crore in FY26.

Market Capitalisation

As of Q4 FY26, the total gross asset value of the Indian REIT market stood at over Rs. 2,72,000 crores. The combined market capitalisation of the REIT sector stood at over Rs. 1,70,000 crores as of May 22, 2026. The five listed REITs manage a portfolio spanning over 187 million square feet of grade A office and retail real estate across India.

Industry Leadership

Alok Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said, “This has been another landmark year for the Indian REIT industry, marked by strong growth in distributions, expansion of high-quality real estate portfolios, and increasing investor participation.

As India’s commercial real estate market continues to evolve, REITs are steadily emerging as a preferred investment avenue for both domestic and global investors seeking transparent, professionally managed, yield generating assets. We remain confident in the long-term growth potential of the Indian REIT ecosystem and its expanding role in India’s financial markets.”