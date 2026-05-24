A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker carrying fuel for India has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such shipment for the country from the Persian Gulf since the Iran conflict began, Bloomberg reported. The development comes at a time when LNG exports from the region have slowed sharply due to security concerns and ongoing tensions between Iran and the US.

According to the ship-tracking data cited by Bloomberg, the tanker, Al Hamra, operated by ADNOC Logistics & Services, was recently seen heading towards western India with an LNG cargo onboard. The vessel had stopped transmitting its location signal around April 19, when it was reportedly empty and waiting near the eastern side of the Hormuz.

Cargo loaded at Das Island facility

Data from energy analytics firm Kpler showed that during the period when the tanker’s signal was switched off, it loaded LNG at the Das Island export facility operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in the Persian Gulf. Satellite images also indicated that LNG tankers continued docking at the facility even though many ships were not publicly broadcasting their locations.

The Gulf exporters are quietly resuming some fuel deliveries despite the risks in the region. ADNOC has reportedly sent two other LNG shipments through Hormuz in recent months — one to Japan and another to China — with vessels also turning off tracking signals during the journey, Bloomberg reported.

Strait of Hormuz remains high-risk zone

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, has remained heavily disrupted as tensions between the US and Iran continue. The waterway normally handles nearly 20% of global LNG supplies, but many vessels are now avoiding normal tracking systems due to security threats.

India has been among the countries most affected by the disruption. Last year, more than half of India’s LNG imports came from Qatar and the UAE, but supplies from the region have largely slowed in recent months. As a result, India has been forced to buy more expensive LNG from the spot market and reduce supplies to some industries.

Even with this latest shipment, LNG exports from the Persian Gulf remain far below normal levels. Before the conflict, around three LNG tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz every day.