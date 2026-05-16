A major fire broke out on Thursday at a Tech Mahindra warehouse facility located within the ELCOT SEZ in Karapakkam near Sholinganallur, Chennai. The incident triggered major panic in the IT corridor prompting the evacuation of thousands of employees from the company’s campus and nearby IT offices in the complex. No injuries were reported.

Thick plumes of smoke spread across Karapakkam and parts of OMR Road as the blaze intensified. According to authorities, all employees were evacuated safely through alternate exits with assistance from police personnel and company security teams.

According to reports, the fire broke out on Thursday evening after smoke was seen rising from the warehouse, followed by flames spreading rapidly through the structure. Initial efforts to control the blaze were carried out using in-house firefighting systems and extinguishers, while emergency alarms were activated across the premises. Attempts to contact Tech Mahindra for an official response did not receive an immediate reply.

However, reports quoting the company spokesperson said the fire at its Chennai warehouse facility was brought under control swiftly with support from local authorities and emergency responders, and that all employees and onsite personnel were safe.