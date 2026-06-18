India’s fintech sector has expanded rapidly over the past decade, but the digital layers built on top—payments, lending, insurance and wealth management—have moved even faster. That acceleration has brought sharper competition and an old problem in a new form: rising customer acquisition costs.

Traditional marketing channels are showing strain. Paid search is getting more expensive with every click, performance marketing is saturated across categories, and outbound-heavy acquisition strategies are delivering diminishing returns. For many fintech firms, the equation is increasingly uncomfortable—higher spending for lower-quality leads, with little clarity on how to fix it.

Shift in Consumer Intent

Yet, some brands are growing without spending more. Instead of competing for attention at the end of the funnel, they are inserting themselves earlier—at the moment when decisions are still forming. Increasingly, that moment is not on search engines or social feeds, but inside AI systems.

Consumers are now using tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews to research financial products, shortlist options and even complete transactions. A query about term insurance, savings accounts or payment gateways no longer returns a long list of links—it produces a small set of direct recommendations. In many cases, the user never reaches a website or sees an advertisement.

Consider a salaried professional in Pune searching: “Best term insurance for a 35-year-old with a home loan and dependents.” An AI engine returns a shortlist. One option is selected, a form is filled, and a high-intent lead is generated—without a single paid click.

Industry estimates suggest AI-driven traffic converts at significantly higher rates than traditional paid search in financial services, largely because users arrive after the comparison work is already done.

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India, now the world’s largest market for generative AI chatbot downloads, has seen a 207% year-on-year rise in usage. A growing share of these queries are financial in nature, from insurance and lending to payment solutions and investment tools.

Unlocking the AI Citation

Data from AI visibility platform Indexly highlights how citations inside AI responses are concentrated in a few digital ecosystems. Reddit discussions account for nearly a quarter of fintech-related AI citations, while LinkedIn-based content—especially comparison articles and structured lists—forms a significant share of referenced material. In many cases, brands that appear in these discussions are the ones surfaced in AI recommendations.

Commenting on this shift, Chetan Giridhar, Founder of Indexly, noted, “Brands and marketing agencies will need to rethink their strategies for the AI era, where visibility in AI-generated answers will become as important as rankings in traditional search.”

Some fintech companies are beginning to respond. Revolut’s Executive Leader, Pushkar Kanitkar notes that customer acquisition pressure is pushing firms to rethink visibility, focusing on where users are already seeking answers rather than relying on traditional advertising channels.

Others are seeing early gains. Stock screening platform AltraOne reported a 30% rise in inbound enquiries after aligning content strategy with AI citation patterns across communities such as Reddit and LinkedIn.

Yet a measurement gap remains. AI-driven referrals often appear as direct or unattributed traffic in analytics tools, making the channel largely invisible. Without clear attribution, companies risk underestimating its impact—and missing where future demand is forming.

As AI becomes a primary layer for financial discovery, the competitive frontier is shifting. The question for fintech brands is no longer just how much they spend to acquire customers, but whether they are present when the decision is already being made.