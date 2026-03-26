Global fintech-focused venture capital firm QED Investors is planning to invest $250-300 million in India over the next two fund generations, as it doubles down on fintech opportunities such as AI-led financial services, cross-border payments, and wealthtech, among others.

The deployment, expected over roughly three to seven years, signals India’s growing conviction as a core market for global investors, says Sandeep Patil, partner and head of Asia-Pacific investments. The firm has already invested about $220 million in Asia-Pacific since 2020, with eight of its 14 regional bets anchored in India, including One Card, Jupiter Money, and earned wage access platform Refyne.

“India has evolved from a market of promise to a market of consequence,” Patil told Fe, adding that in the last three years, tech IPOs have established India as a market where investors can realize capital. Public issues from fintechs such as MobiKwik, Pine Labs, and Groww have already seen favourable investor response.

Fintech firms are expected to dominate the startup IPO pipeline this year, with close to 10 firms preparing to tap public markets as listing activity gathers pace. The line-up includes lender Aye Finance, InCred Holdings, payments firms PhonePe, PayU, Innoviti, Razorpay and PayNearby, insurance platforms Acko and Turtlemint, and travel banking firm Niyo.

QEÐ plans to maintain its investment pace of two to three deals annually in Asia-Pacific, with cheque sizes typically ranging between $3 million and $20 million from its venture fund, and larger allocations through its growth capital pool. The firm is currently deploying from its eighth fund of $650 million, raised in 2023, alongside a growth fund of $275 million.

AI-native financial services, Patil says, is emerging as a key driver of this next phase. AI spending in Indian financial services is expected to double in 2026, with investable themes emerging across fraud and risk systems, agentic compliance workflows, and voice AI solutions tailored for banking and insurance use cases.

The firm also wants to focus more on businesses with higher average revenue per user. While the country’s low GDP per capita is often cited as a constraint, Patil argues that the top 5-10% of the population represents a sizable affluent segment. This cohort, already targeted by fintechs such as One Card and Jupiter, offers higher revenue per user.

QED also sees emerging opportunities in cross-border finance and wealth management, where penetration remains low but demand is rising. More importantly, Patil says, founder quality and market discipline have improved meaningfully. The ecosystem is more mature today, with stronger operating rigor and more credible pathways to scale and durable outcomes.