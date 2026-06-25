Finolex Industries is expecting a low-double-digit volume growth for FY27. As the country’s largest agricultural pipes company, it expects that investments in the Jal Jeevan Mission and a delayed monsoon will drive demand for PVC pipes. Following a steep rise in raw material costs in recent months, prices have begun to soften. The company plans to continue expanding its geographical reach and diversifying its product offerings.

The government has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission to December 2028, increasing the budget for rural piped drinking water supply by Rs 1.5 lakh crore, raising the total to Rs 8.69 lakh crore. This initiative aims to provide tap water connections to 19.36 crore rural households. Udipt Agarwal, Managing Director of Finolex Industries, noted that these structural drivers will significantly impact demand. While Finolex does not directly participate in government tenders, it does so through its dealerships.

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During FY26, Finolex experienced a 4% drop in volumes due to an extended monsoon season that lasted until November, which negatively affected demand, according to Agarwal. Revenue during this period declined by 1% to Rs 4,113 crore. Better realisations helped increase profits, with FY26 EBITDA at Rs 679 crore, up from Rs 476 crore in FY25.

Approximately 67% of Finolex’s revenue comes from the agricultural sector, while 33% is derived from real estate and infrastructure. This year, the erratic monsoon is expected to increase demand, as farmers seek alternative water sources. However, disruptions in the monsoon could also impact farmers’ incomes.

Monsoon Extremes

The company aims to increase the share of non-agricultural revenues to around 35% this year. Agarwal mentioned that the brand’s reputation and promise of durability have allowed it to maintain its market share in the agricultural segment despite rising competition. This business operates on a cash-and-carry basis and does not extend credit; nonetheless, farmers often pay in advance for their pipes. In contrast, the non-agricultural pipes and fittings business operates on credit and faces intense competition and pricing pressures. Agarwal believes there is significant growth potential in the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Vertical Integration

Currently, Finolex is operating at 67-70% capacity utilisation and plans to invest around Rs 100-200 crore in capital expenditures for capacity expansion. The total production capacity is 5,20,000 million tonnes of pipes and fittings across three plants—two located in Maharashtra and one in Gujarat. Additionally, Finolex has a PVC resin manufacturing plant with a capacity of 2,72,000 million tonnes, making it a vertically integrated player. Finolex could consider capacity expansion in 2028.

Historically strong in the South and West, Finolex is now concentrating on increasing its presence in the North. The company currently has over 38,000 retail and distribution points and aims to surpass the 40,000 mark soon.