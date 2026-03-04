India’s services sector growth slowed in February as new business rose at its slowest pace in over a year and firms faced the steepest cost pressures in two-and-a-half years. The HSBC India Services PMI came in at 58.1, slightly lower than January’s 58.5

The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index is compiled by S&P Global, it shows growth when it comes in above the 50-mark and contraction when it falls below 50.

New orders growth slows to 13-month low

New business – a key gauge of demand – expanded at the slowest pace since January 2025, held back by intensifying competition among ​service ​providers despite increased marketing campaigns.

However, international sales ⁠provided a bright spot, rising at the fastest pace since August as firms reported higher ‌demand from abroad.Service providers faced a sharper increase in operating expenses, driven primarily by higher food costs along with energy and labour.

Firms raise prices at fastest pace in six months

India’s maiden inflation reading under a revised data series showed an acceleration to 2.75% in January, returning within the central bank’s target band of ⁠2%-6% for ⁠the first time in five months.

The new series seeks to capture changing consumption patterns with adjusted ⁠weighting ‌for components such as food and housing ​and an updated base year of ‌2024.

Companies passed on much of the cost burden to customers, pushing output prices up at the ‌fastest pace in ​six months.

Hiring picks up for second straight month

Employment ​grew ​for a second month, with hiring accelerating from January as firms prepared to meet ​current and future operational needs.

The outlook brightened, with ⁠business confidence jumping to a one-year high as companies expected increased demand and anticipated benefits from marketing initiatives. The overall ‌composite PMI, ⁠which combines manufacturing and services activity, rose to 58.9 in February from 58.4, marking the ​fastest pace of private sector growth in three months.

