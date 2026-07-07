Crude oil has slipped back to levels last seen before the US-Israel conflict with Iran erupted in late February, and the trigger for the latest leg down is unmistakably OPEC+

On Sunday, seven members of the producer alliance, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, ratified a plan to raise combined output by 188,000 barrels per day from August. It is the fifth straight month that the group has increased output while oil prices have continued to weaken.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading around $71-72 per barrel by the end of last week, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stayed close to $68-69 per barrel. These are almost the same levels seen before the conflict pushed Brent to nearly $120 per barrel in March. The sharp rise caused by the war has now almost completely disappeared.

The OPEC+ decision: a ratification, not a pivot

Sunday’s online meeting did not bring a major surprise. Instead, it officially confirmed a production plan that OPEC+ had already hinted at. The 188,000 bpd increase is the same as the hikes announced for June and July. It is slightly lower than the 206,000 bpd increases agreed for April and May before the United Arab Emirates left the group.

Under the new production targets, Saudi Arabia and Russia will each increase output by 62,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia’s required production will rise to 10.4 million barrels per day, while Russia’s target will reach 9.88 million barrels per day. Algeria and Oman will also make smaller increases.

Even while approving higher production, the group repeated the same message it has used in recent months. It said it would continue with a “cautious approach” and still has “full flexibility to increase, pause or reverse” the phase-out of its voluntary production cuts if market conditions change.

The seven countries are scheduled to meet again on August 2, suggesting that OPEC+ will continue to review the market every month before making further decisions.

OPEC cuts demand forecast for 2026

The production increase comes at a time when OPEC itself has become slightly less optimistic about future demand. In its June report, OPEC lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 for the second month in a row. It now expects demand to grow by 970,000 barrels per day, down from its earlier estimate of 1.17 million barrels per day.

Even after lowering the forecast, OPEC said it still believes the global economy remains “resilient.” However, falling oil prices suggest traders are becoming more cautious.

Oil shipments through Hormuz are improving, but problems remain

Another important reason behind the drop in oil prices is the gradual recovery of oil exports from the Gulf region after the war disrupted supplies. According to OPEC data, combined production from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait fell by around six million barrels per day between the first quarter of 2026 and May.

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports have now recovered to about 90% of their pre-war levels. The United Arab Emirates, which left OPEC+ during the conflict, says its exports have already returned to pre-war volumes. It has managed this partly by quietly sending tankers through the Strait of Hormuz and partly by using a pipeline that avoids the busy waterway. Even so, shipping through Hormuz has not fully returned to normal.

A June 17 memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran was meant to remove obstacles for ships using the strait, and daily traffic has increased since then. However, the number of ships passing through is still lower than before the war.

Iran also continues to insist that ships use only its designated route. Over the weekend, at least eight ships trying to leave the Gulf along the Omani coast unexpectedly turned back. Some later resumed their journey using the same route, while others moved closer to Iran’s coastline before continuing.

Western naval officials continue to describe the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz as “substantial.” They have warned that the middle section of the waterway remains mined, even though shipping activity has slowly picked up.

Although more oil tankers are now passing through Hormuz, analysts say much of the oil reaching global markets is still coming from stored inventories rather than newly restarted production. According to a US official quoted by Bloomberg, oil flows through the Strait may already have crossed 10 million barrels per day.

According to one eToro analyst, traders are reacting not only to the amount of oil currently reaching the market but also to expectations that supplies will soon return to normal. “Assuming shipping continues to normalise, July will show an improvement, with August probably being the month where the pickup accelerates,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank told Bloomberg.

Can oil prices rise again?

Despite the recent fall in prices, expert believes the market may not be as well supplied as current prices suggest. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), total US crude oil inventories, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell to 743.3 million barrels in the week ending June 19. That is the lowest level recorded since October 1984.

“If the market were genuinely as well supplied as current prices imply, strategic inventories would likely be stabilising or rebuilding rather than continuing to fall,” Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at eToro told Bloomberg. She added that oil prices could rise again if diplomatic talks slow down or geopolitical tensions return.

Fears of a global oil surplus continue to grow

The biggest concern hanging over the market is the possibility of a large oversupply in the coming years. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the world to face a surplus of nearly 4 million barrels per day in 2026, equal to around 4% of global demand.

The agency says this could happen because OPEC+ is restoring production while demand growth remains slow. At the same time, countries outside OPEC+, including the United States, Brazil, Canada and Guyana, are also increasing oil production.

The IEA has warned that the situation could become even more serious in 2027, when supply growth of around 8 million barrels per day is expected to far exceed demand growth.

According to Reuters estimates, analysts now expect Brent crude to average around $84.50 per barrel in 2026, while WTI is expected to average $79.50. Just a month ago, forecasts were above $90 for Brent and $84 for WTI.

OPEC+ could face new disagreements

Apart from increasing production, OPEC+ may soon have to deal with another challenge, deciding how much oil each member country should be allowed to produce. According to the Iraqi Oil Ministry, Iraq has already asked OPEC+ to increase its production quota to make up for the output it lost during the conflict.

Later this year, OPEC+ is expected to review each member country’s production capacity. Those discussions could become difficult as several producers seek larger quotas while the global market faces the possibility of an oversupply of oil.