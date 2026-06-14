In a three-storey facility in Noida, 19-year-olds fresh out of school spend eight hours a day teaching artificial intelligence how to see. They label pedestrians in traffic footage so self-driving cars stop in San Francisco.

They tag organs and surgical tools in medical footage so AI-powered diagnostics work in American hospitals. They rate big LLM answers for tone and accuracy so the chatbot sounds intelligent to its users.

The companies they build products for are worth billions of dollars. But, a good portion of their workers are paid only Rs 10,000 a month with employee benefits and most of them will never be told which company’s AI they are training.

This is the reality behind Silicon Valley’s most profitable illusion: that AI is absolutely autonomous. It is not.

A FinancialExpress.com investigation across data labelling facilities in Noida, with interviews spanning workers, founders, and researchers reveal that AI intelligence is a heavily manufactured product, one that is critically dependent on a low-wage, largely invisible Indian workforce.

A member of this ever growing workforce is Anmol. She joined Noida-based Cogito Tech towards the end of her 12th class in 2023 and helps artificial intelligence see. This is what Anmol’s daily work looks like. Anmol is one of the data annotators whose work makes AI learning possible on scale.

Her daily work: she opens a company-provided system, pulls up footage of baseball and basketball games, and draws boxes around corporate logos with her cursor. She labels each one: the company name, its placement in the image, bottom right, centre left. She does this roughly 2,800 to 3,000 times a day. When she started, she could manage only 400 to 800.

Now I get what you are thinking. How does Anmol drawing boxes on match footage help AI learn? Think of it like this: AI is roughly fed everything ever uploaded on the internet from rap music videos to novels, research papers, paintings and NBA highlights before it is even allowed to answer your first question.

AI can’t automatically understand all of this or make sense of it. It needs data annotators like Anmol help break that data down for AI by clearly labelling things in form of text so that it can make sense of all the information it’s been fed and build intelligence on it over time.

Economics of an Invisible industry

Anmol is one of roughly 2,400 employees at CogitoTech LLC, one of the longer-established data annotation labs in India. She is also one data point in a far larger story.

India’s data labelling market was worth approximately $250 million in 2022, with 60% of revenue flowing from US firms, according to NASSCOM.

The industry body projects that figure will reach $7 billion by 2030, employing over a million people. These projections are backed by patterns visible on ground. As CogitoTech alone hired more than 700 workers this year and plans to keep expanding.

India is now home to a sprawling network of such facilities, from established labs like Cogito Tech and iMerit to social impact-focused organisations like Karya, all serving the world’s largest AI companies.

The contracts, according to CEO Rohan Agarwal, are almost all direct. “These big labs like OpenAI, their need for data is endless. They’re probably working with 10, 15 vendors in parallel. No one vendor can fulfil the requirements.”

Agarwal describes his company simply: “Think of us as a BPO 2.0, but a BPO focused only on AI.

Data annotators work at the third floor of Cogito Tech’s facility in Noida. (Source: Original Express Photo by Shaurya Agarwal)

Across every lab FinancialExpress.com visited, annotators are almost never told which company’s products they are helping build.

“We are never told the names of the companies or details like that,” Anmol told FinancialExpress.com. “We are just told that this is the project and this is what we are supposed to do,” she added.

Film and documentary makers interviewed by Financial Express who have talked about the lives of data annotators in their work express believe that the ‘invisibility’ of Ghost workers is intentionally maintained by the silicon valley.

“The nature of the industry and its perception in the world is such that it places all the laurels of AI to the global north and pushes down all the labour behind it to the global south,” said Aranya Sahay, director of Humans in Loop, an award winning film that focuses on the life of data annotators in India.

Sahay, is the award-winning director of Humans in the Loop, a critically acclaimed film that sheds light on the ground reality of India’s data annotation workers.

Inside the life of data workers powering multi billion dollar Industry

Pooja Tripathi’s work looks different. A BCom graduate who previously taught at an NGO near her home, Pooja joined Cogito Tech in 2024.

Her current project involves product matching on a large e-commerce platform, comparing features between similar items, noting differences in specifications like wattage, and labelling products with their code numbers so that AI-powered search does not derail the shopping experience of future customers.

“Every product on e-commerce websites has a specific code number. So we extract that number and put it on different platforms after clearly labelling the product. So, in the future if any customer is looking to buy something using AI they don’t have any problems,“ Pooja shared.

When doctors become annotators: AI in healthcare

Neha, 26, is a dentist who left clinical practice to become a medical domain expert annotator at Cogito Tech. She works on radiology, dental and surgical projects. The work, she said, is anything but monotonous.

“Let’s say I am annotating videos of a surgery procedure,” she told FinancialExpress.com. “Even if I annotate 100 videos of the same surgery process being done to different patients, they are bound to have important differences each time. We need to always look out for different variables involved in the process and obstacles that surgeons may hit during the procedure and how they overcome that.”

In medical annotation, annotators label specific features, patterns, and categories in healthcare data to help AI systems recognize them in real-world clinical settings.

Notably, data workers are not always fresh graduates or medical domain experts. In labs across villages and tier 3 cities in Telangana and Rajasthan, many annotators are homemakers seeking flexible income while juggling domestic responsibilities.

In cases where rural families disapprove of the work, according to an expert interviewed by FinancialExpress.com, some women opt to work remotely from the bathrooms of their houses between midnight and 3 AM. It’s a measure of both the work’s precariousness and the agency these women are fighting to exercise.

For a majority of workers interviewed by Financial Express, this form of data labor provided a sustainable alternative to traditional jobs. As prior to discovering data annotation, many of these small town graduates believe that they would have been forced to leave their hometown for the distance promise of employment in the conventional set-ups.

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How do data annotators actually help make AI ‘Intelligent’

The popular understanding of AI is that it learns on its own. It does not.

“A lot of people still don’t know how the LLMs are working, even the ones who are building it,” Agarwal told FinancialExpress.com. “But end of the day, a lot of it has to do with the data you’re feeding.”

Agarwal’s sentiments were also echoed by AI researchers and expert technologists interviewed by FE that have been formerly and presently employed at Microsoft and Google.

How does work done by annotators at Cogito contribute to AI training?

The work at Cogito Tech spans a wide spectrum. For autonomous vehicle clients, more than 2,500 annotators spend eight hours a day labelling traffic signs, lane markings and pedestrians across 1,000 hours of driving footage captured in American cities.

For LLM clients like Open AI the organisation behind ChatGPT workers create question-and-answer pairs — thousands of prompts with detailed responses that the model uses to practise comprehension.

“It’s like a mock test for the AI, like how kids give mock tests for competitive exams,” Agarwal said.

Once a model is trained, another set of workers rate its responses on parameters like factual accuracy, tone and length, it’s a process the industry calls reinforcement, learning from human feedback (RLHF).

The workforce that performs this work is roughly 75% undergraduate students, 15% high school graduates and 10% medical domain experts, according to Cogito Tech’s management.

Projects are short, typically lasting between a week and a month, and teams can annotate two to three lakh images on a weekly basis.

When the label is wrong, AI is wrong: The threat of data cascades

The risks of human error in this field are real, and quite scary as they can compound in ways that are not immediately visible.

Researchers call this phenomenon “data cascades”, a process where a minor labelling error, made once by a single annotator, compounds over years of model training until the AI system built on that foundation becomes biased, inaccurate, and dangerous.

The error does not announce itself. It cascades silently through the system for years, until one day the model suddenly fails because of it.

A study led by Dr Nithya Sambasivan, former HCI lead at Google Research, found that something as minor as a drop of oil or water on a sensor or improper lighting during data capture can compromise an entire dataset used to train a cancer prediction model, affecting the model’s performance.

Disclaimer: This chart presents just a simplified visual example of how dangerous unmitigated data cascades can be as per Google researchers. Developers and annotation facilities often deploy a whole series of measures like red teaming to make sure all possible labelling errors that can result in cascades are caught before deployment.

Research conducted by Human Computer Interaction teams at Google and Microsoft has also found that labelling errors in pre-production can often also lead AI to respond inappropriately on sensitive subjects, from health advice to facts about different cultures.

Microsoft researchers based in India have actually documented several such instances; where AI gave wrong medical responses to rural Indian women.

To put it simply: the accuracy of an AI model in a lot of instances is dependent on the correctness of the labelled data that its been fed. So for example if a model has mostly been fed data of traffic on the roads of LA or New York, it may face difficulty dealing with the traffic of Bangalore or Delhi.

“If our workers in Rajasthan don’t identify pedestrians or road signs correctly in the dashcam footage of vehicles driving in USA , the car in San Francisco does not stop when required,” a project lead at a Rajasthan-based annotation centre told FinancialExpress.com.

When asked, how do data facilities ensure that cascades don’t happen with datasets being developed healthcare AI systems, Agarwal emphasised that medical AI models face an additional layer of protection, regulatory approval.

In the US, models require FDA clearance before clinical deployment. In Europe, equivalent certification applies.

“It’s like giving AI an exam, just like you give an exam to a medical student,” he said. India’s AI framework, he acknowledged, is quite thorough and evolving with time.

Staring at ‘Ghost’ of ghost workers: Will these jobs exist beyond 2035?

Research published by the London School of Economics projects that 40% of data annotation jobs could disappear by 2035 as AI becomes capable of performing simpler tasks autonomously.

Critics have framed the current arrangement more sharply: Indian workers performing invisible labour for western products that will eventually automate them away — described by some academics as a new form of digital colonialism.

“There’s this narrative in academia almost every year that AI is going to get self-sufficient.

However, what we have seen on the ground is that with large and medium-size industries investing more in AI, the demand is just going to grow further.

That’s the whole reason we are hiring on all fronts,” Agarwal says.

He also pointed to a dimension of the work that rarely features in the automation debate: even after a model is deployed, it still needs human support.

“The model will not be a hundred per cent accurate at all times. Whatever is low confidence comes into a human queue where you give a real-time sort of judgment on it. A lot of our clients have their models in production and we provide this real-time service. It’s ongoing in nature,” Aggarwal told Financial Express, suggesting that the the requirement of humans in loop will only grow in near future.