RBI’s recent announcements aimed at attracting NRI dollar deposits have yet to demonstrate their effectiveness. The full impact of these measures will only be visible from RBI’s June 2026 data onwards. The timing of the RBI’s program allowing banks to offer higher rates on FCNR(B) deposits is crucial.

According to RBI year-end data, FCNR(B) outstanding balances edged up from $32,809 million at end-FY2024-25 to $33,756 million at end-FY2025-26, a rise of $947 million or 2.89 per cent. Although year-end FCNR(B) balances increased slightly from $32.8 billion to $33.7 billion, the April 2026 data is a matter of concern. The April 2026 FCNR(B) inflows decreased by 39% to $166 million from $272 million in April 2025.

Early in the year, it became clear that the Indian rupee was losing ground to the US dollar, and an RBI dollar scheme akin to the one from 2013 was anticipated. That may have led NRIs to restrict their flows into FCNR deposits. The dip in inflows is likely to continue in the May data when it gets released next month. The April data predates all of this, and the impact will reflect from June 2026 onwards.

The RBI’s June 2026 Bulletin indicates that NRI deposit flows remained stable year-on-year, rising only marginally from $164,677 million to $165,654 million by March 2026. However, the April to March 2025–2026 inflow data show a total of $14,413 million (P).

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Total NRI deposit

India’s non-resident deposit flows held nearly flat in April 2026, but the headline stability conceals a sharp divergence across the three main NRI deposit schemes. Total NRI deposit flows stood at $764 million in April 2026, up just 1.73 per cent from $751 million in April 2025. Beneath that near-stillness, the three categories moved in opposite directions.

Fresh inflows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits fell sharply, declining 38.97 per cent year-on-year to $166 million in April 2026 from $272 million in April 2025.

The weakness reflects a structural problem that persisted through much of FY2025-26: with US dollar rates holding above 4 per cent, Indian banks were unable to offer competitive FCNR(B) rates after absorbing hedging costs estimated at around 3.5 per cent.

Despite weak inflows, outstanding FCNR(B) balances rose from $33,081 million in April 2025 to $33,922 million in April 2026, an increase of $841 million, likely reflecting exchange-rate valuation effects and existing deposit rollovers rather than fresh mobilisation.

The full trajectory is visible in the outstanding data: FCNR(B) balances were as low as $26,216 million in April 2024 before climbing sharply to $32,809 million by March 2025, a build-up driven by the large FCNR(B) mobilisation of FY25. The FY26 inflow deceleration has since moderated further growth.

RBI Measures

The RBI moved aggressively to reverse this in June 2026. On June 8, it opened a special swap facility under which it absorbs the entire hedging cost on fresh three-to-five-year FCNR(B) deposits mobilised until September 30, 2026. On June 17, it lifted the interest rate ceiling on such deposits entirely, allowing banks to price freely.

Banks responded quickly. HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank, amongst many others, raised their USD FCNR(B) rate to as high as 7.10 per cent.

NRE and NRO Deposits

NRE deposit flows were the clear outperformer in April 2026, rising 40.43 per cent year-on-year to $528 million from $376 million in April 2025. However, outstanding NRE balances actually declined from $101,112 million in April 2025 to $98,474 million in April 2026, a fall of $2,638 million, or 2.61 per cent year-on-year.

Non-Resident Ordinary deposit flows fell 31.07 per cent year-on-year to $71 million in April 2026 from $103 million in April 2025. NRO accounts are used to manage income earned within India — rent, dividends, pension, interest — and are not fully repatriable, making them less sensitive to global rate differentials and more dependent on domestic income events.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Data and estimates cited are sourced from publicly available reports and expert statements. Interest rates and scheme terms are subject to change as per RBI guidelines. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.