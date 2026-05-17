A clutch of direct-to-consumer fashion startups is building businesses around a model that challenges one of the industry’s oldest assumptions – that clothes need to be manufactured before they are sold.

Startups such as NEWME, Virgio and Styched are increasingly relying on AI-driven trend prediction, rapid design cycles and real-time demand signals to launch weekly fashion drops with little or no inventory at launch, seeking to reduce working capital pressures and avoid unsold stock.

The shift comes as Gen Z emerges as a key driver of the consumption story. According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, the cohort is expected to command $1.3 trillion in consumption by 2030 and account for half of India’s fashion industry. Unlike traditional fashion cycles built around seasonal collections, Gen Z-driven trends often shift within weeks, forcing brands to rethink sourcing and production models.

“Gen Z consumers increasingly seek differentiation over mass availability. The risk of showing up to a party wearing the same outfit as someone else is a real deterrent for them,” said an analyst tracking the sector.

Flipping the Sourcing Playbook

Traditionally, fashion brands manufacture collections months in advance and hold 120-160 days of inventory. Forecasting errors often result in discounting and capital remaining locked in warehouses. The new-age startups are attempting to compress that cycle by producing only after consumer demand becomes visible.

Fireside Ventures and Accel-backed NEWME, for instance, launches 500 new styles every Friday. “When we drop a collection, there’s no inventory behind it,” said co-founder Sumit Jasoria. “By evening, we know what to produce and in what quantities.”

The company’s small design team uses AI systems to analyse Google searches, Instagram trends and user behaviour to identify emerging styles and generate designs. AI-generated catalogue images have also replaced physical shoots, reducing monthly photoshoot expenses substantially.

“They’re able to launch from idea to shelf in two to three weeks. In the industry, it takes 45 days to sometimes two-and-a-half months,” said Dipanjan Basu.

Orbit Ventures-backed Styched has adopted an even leaner model, where production begins only after a customer places an order. Manufacturing is routed to individual tailors through an app-based network.

Virgio, founded by former Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram in 2022, combines AI-led trend mapping with a relatively shorter inventory cycle of about 45 days. Unlike NEWME, which sells only through its own channels, Virgio also sells through Myntra, Nykaa Fashion and Ajio.

Investor interest in the segment has risen steadily. NEWME has raised $35.6 million so far, while Virgio has secured $37.8 million from investors including Prosus, Accel and Alpha Wave Global.

Shein Effect

The model itself was pioneered globally by Shein, which built a small-batch, AI-led supply chain that scaled production only after demand validation. India’s ban on Shein in 2020 created space for domestic startups in affordable, trend-led fashion, though competition is intensifying again after Shein’s return through a licensing partnership with Reliance Retail earlier this year.

Large incumbents are also responding. Trent launched Burnt Toast in 2025, while Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail introduced OWND! as companies seek to capture younger consumers through faster, technology-led fashion cycles.

Analysts said the competitive edge in the segment may increasingly depend on which brands can read consumer demand quickest while carrying the least inventory.