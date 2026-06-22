As competition intensifies in India’s quick-commerce market, Amazon is betting that the battle will be won as much in the farm as in the dark store.

The company is rapidly expanding a farm-to-fork supply chain that directly links farmers with its grocery and quick-commerce operations, seeking to improve freshness, reduce wastage and gain tighter control over sourcing.

The effort comes even as Amazon accelerates the rollout of Amazon Now, its quick-commerce service, with the company opening an average of two new micro-fulfilment centres (MFCs), or dark stores, every day.

Amazon plans to increase produce sourced directly from farmers six-fold by the end of 2026 compared with 2025 levels. The broader push is part of the company’s commitment to invest more than $35 billion in India by 2030.

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Reshaping relationships with farmers

On the ground, the strategy is already reshaping relationships with farmers. In Pune’s horticulture belt, growers queue up at Amazon collection centres with freshly harvested produce. Unlike traditional supply chains that often involve multiple intermediaries, farmers supplying to Amazon receive payments within four hours of delivery. They also benefit from transparent pricing, agronomy support, and guidance on grading, handling and quality improvement.

The model, according to the company, provides farmers with greater demand visibility, operational transparency and long-term sourcing relationships across seasons.

“India is the first market where we have developed and scaled a farm-to-fork model of this nature,” said Srikant Sree Ram, Director, Amazon Fresh, Amazon India. In several international markets where Amazon operates, fresh produce is largely packaged and branded. India, by contrast, required the company to build sourcing capabilities directly from farms.

Amazon currently works with around 16,000 farmers and aggregators across the country, up from about 6,000 two years ago. Nearly 70% of the fresh produce sold on its platform is sourced within a 200-km radius, helping reduce transit times while improving freshness, traceability and inventory efficiency. The company hopes to push that figure closer to 100%.

The produce moves through a network of collection centres, temperature-controlled processing facilities and local fulfilment hubs before reaching consumers. Collection centres serve as the starting point of the cold chain, where produce is graded and sorted before being sent to local processing centres for packaging, storage and quality checks.

According to Karan Chugh, Director, Operations, Amazon India, both Amazon Fresh and Amazon Now share the same sourcing and cold-chain backbone. “The infrastructure has been built as an integrated farm-to-doorstep network,” he said.

Amazon currently operates 10 collection centres in Pune and plans to add 18 more across Maharashtra.

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The sourcing push comes as Amazon scales up its quick-commerce ambitions. While the segment already has several established players, Amazon believes the market remains underpenetrated and offers significant room for growth. Orders on Amazon Now are growing at about 25% month-on-month, according to company executives.

Amazon Now currently operates more than 360 MFCs across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. The company plans to expand this network to over 1,000 MFCs across 100 cities, opening roughly two new facilities every day as part of the rollout.

Typically ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 square feet, these neighbourhood fulfilment centres are located within two to three kilometres of the customers they serve. In densely populated urban areas, delivery distances can be as little as 500 metres.

Amazon Grocery operates through two formats. Amazon Fresh offers scheduled delivery through two-hour slots across more than 300 cities, while Amazon Now provides ultra-fast deliveries through its network of dark stores. The service is currently available across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kochi and several other cities.

Technology underpins the entire operation, from AI-driven demand forecasting and inventory placement to quality monitoring and fulfilment optimisation.

The company says customer response has been encouraging. Prime members who use Amazon Now have tripled their shopping frequency, while Amazon remains on track to double its India Prime membership base from 2023 levels by 2026.

For Amazon, the wager is that success in quick commerce will depend not just on how fast an order reaches a consumer, but also on how efficiently it moves from the farm to the doorstep.