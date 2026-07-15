Faridabad, once seen largely as an industrial city on the outskirts of Delhi, is emerging as a more prominent residential market in the National Capital Region (NCR), aided by infrastructure upgrades, improving regional connectivity and rising housing demand. The city is benefiting from projects connecting it with Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

In March 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a revised cost of Rs 3,630.77 crore for a 31.42-km greenfield corridor connecting the Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Jewar airport. The project is expected to provide direct connectivity between South Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram and the airport.

According to ANAROCK’s Q1 2026 NCR Residential Market Viewpoints, the city accounted for around 10% of NCR’s residential sales, while housing absorption rose 133% year-on-year.

Price growth has also been notable. Knight Frank’s H1 2026 India Real Estate report showed Faridabad recording an 18% year-on-year rise in residential prices, the highest growth alongside Delhi among the markets tracked by the consultancy.

However, the broader NCR market remained relatively subdued, with housing sales declining 7% year-on-year in H1 2026.

Amaan Chawla, President, BPTP Limited, said infrastructure is changing the equation for homebuyers. “The larger impact of infrastructure is not simply the number of minutes it removes from a commute. It is the number of choices it adds to people’s lives.”

He added that buyers are increasingly looking beyond connectivity and are placing greater emphasis on space, landscaping, wellness, recreation, security and community amenities.

Greater Faridabad has emerged as a key area for new residential development, offering relatively larger parcels of land for plotted projects and integrated communities. BPTP, which has been active in Faridabad for more than two decades, said its footprint in Greater Faridabad spans nearly 1,400 acres. Its newer plotted development, WA VANA in Sector 80, is positioned around landscaping, wellness and community-oriented amenities.