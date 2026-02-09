Indian family-owned businesses are entering their next growth cycle with stronger expansion intent than their global peers, even as they remain cautious in translating technology ambitions into large-scale adoption, according to PwC’s 12th Global Family Business Survey.

The survey, which covered 1,325 family business leaders worldwide, including around 40 from India, found that 91% of Indian family businesses are confident about their company’s growth prospects, compared with 73% globally. The report noted that Indian family enterprises remain relatively resilient to global megatrends, supported by domestic demand and economic momentum.

What do survey findings suggest?

The findings suggest that technology priorities are gaining greater prominence among Indian family enterprises. Around 39% of Indian family businesses identified digital transformation and artificial intelligence as key focus areas, compared with 24% globally.

However, the survey pointed to a gap between intent and execution, with 24% of Indian family businesses describing themselves as selective or cautious adopters of emerging technologies.

Next phase of reinvention

PwC said the next phase of reinvention would require family enterprises to move beyond basic digitisation towards intelligence-led decision-making, powered by data, analytics, and structured risk management.

“At a time of global uncertainty, Indian family businesses stand out for their confidence and ambition. Our survey highlights a strong belief in India’s economic momentum, with family enterprises looking beyond stability to pursue expansion, new adjacencies, and professionalised leadership models.

This optimism is rooted in deep purpose, long-term thinking, investments in technology and AI, and resilience built over generations,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

“Indian family businesses continue to show strong confidence and growth intent, alongside a more deliberate focus on sustaining that growth. As businesses scale, families are placing greater emphasis on governance, leadership continuity, and alignment between ownership and management.

Long-term success will increasingly depend on institutionalised and tech-enabled decision-making, effective risk management, and preparing the next generation—while preserving core family values,” added Falguni Shah, Partner and Entrepreneurial & Private Business Leader, PwC India.

The survey also flagged governance and leadership transition as critical priorities as family businesses expand across sectors and geographies.

PwC noted that many enterprises continue to face challenges in succession planning and board diversity. It added that strengthening governance frameworks, preparing next-generation leadership, and institutionalising decision-making processes will be central to sustaining growth—alongside integrating technology into long-term business strategy while preserving family-driven values and stewardship principles.