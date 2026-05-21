Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) dismissed reports of fuel shortages in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, calling claims of “No Petrol” and “No Diesel” boards at petrol pumps “false and misleading”.

In a post shared on X, the company stated that petrol and diesel are being supplied regularly at its outlets, and operations continue without disruption.

“Fuel supply at HPCL’s retail outlet is completely normal, with regular replenishment and uninterrupted operations being ensured,” HPCL said.

The clarification comes amid panic buying and long queues reported at some fuel stations following concerns related to the ongoing West Asia conflict and recent fuel price hikes.

Reports circulating regarding fuel shortage in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, including claims of ‘No Petrol’ and ‘No Diesel’ boards at petrol pumps, are false and misleading. HPCL would like to reassure all customers that fuel supplies across the district remain stable and adequate,… — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) May 20, 2026

The company further added that the temporary queues at some fuel stations were mainly because of seasonal during May and because many consumers were interested in buying from public sector fuel outlets over some private pumps where prices were relatively higher.

HPCL also appealed to customers not to get involved in panic buying or trust unverified claims circulating on social media and TV platforms.

HPCL dismisses Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district petrol shortage rumours

In another clarification related to Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, HPCL termed reports of “No Petrol” and “No Diesel” boards at pumps as “false and misleading.”

The company mentioned that all 87 HPCL retail outlets in the district are functional and continuously serving customers.

HPCL also shared that fuel sales date till May 19, 2026, stating that petrol sales in the district stood at 5,254KL against sales of 4,539 KL, underlining the growth of 15.8 per cent. On the other hand, Diesel sales reached 15,656 KL compared to historical sales of 12,933 KL, registering a rise of 21.1 per cent.

“The above figures clearly indicate stable fuel availability and sooth functioning of the supply network across the district, the firm said.

IOC, BCL say ‘no need to panic’

Indian Oil Corporation also said petrol and diesel remain readily available across its retail network nationwide, and customers can refuel without restrictions on quantity or value, including in PESO-approved containers as per safety guidelines.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited stated that supply teams are continuously working across the network to maintain smooth fuel availability and that adequate stock is available across retails nationwide.

ALSO READ Oil companies losing Rs 750 crore daily despite recent petrol and diesel price hike: Govt



According to ANI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged people not to panic or rush to petrol pumps unnecessarily.

“There is no need to panic,” Fadnavis said that panic buying sparked by rumours can disrupt the fuel supply chain and create temporary shortages.”

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that India has managed to avoid shortages despite global disruptions.

“We did not allow any shortage of crude oil, pipeline gas or LPG,” Puri stated while referring to challenges emerging from ongoing international conflicts and disruptions in global energy supply chains.