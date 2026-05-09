FabInvest, a Bengaluru-based wealth management firm focused on fractional real estate investments, has crossed ₹200 crore in assets under management (AUM), achieving the milestone within two years of operations.

The development highlights the rapid growth of fractional real estate platforms in India, as investors increasingly look beyond traditional asset classes such as equities and fixed-income instruments. The segment has gained traction among small and mid-sized investors seeking access to high-value property assets with relatively lower capital commitments.

According to Aravind Mutthi, the milestone reflects both the quality of projects listed on the platform and a broader shift in investor preferences. “This growth underscores the increasing appetite for fractional real estate in India. Our next target is to scale to ₹500 crore in AUM,” he said.

Since its inception, FabInvest has deployed capital across a mix of residential and commercial real estate projects in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The platform currently caters to more than 1,000 active investors, while its wider user base includes over 25,000 registered participants across the country.

Fractional real estate allows multiple investors to co-own premium properties, significantly lowering the entry barrier to a segment traditionally dominated by institutional players and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. FabInvest’s model typically requires a minimum investment threshold of around ₹25 lakh, enabling participation in under-construction projects with potential for capital appreciation.

Industry experts note that increasing urbanisation, rising property values, and the search for diversified portfolios are driving interest in such platforms. At the same time, digital platforms have made it easier to structure, manage, and monitor shared ownership investments.

With its growing investor base and expanding portfolio, FabInvest aims to further scale its presence in key real estate markets. The company’s growth trajectory reflects a broader trend of technology-enabled investment platforms reshaping access to alternative assets in India.