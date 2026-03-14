On a brightly lit stage, amid applause and anticipation, a group of 13 trail-blazing women stepped forward on Saturday evening to receive recognition for their achievements at the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurs 2026 (AWE). An initiative of The Financial Express in partnership with FICCI-FLO, the event was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai.

In its fifth year, AWE has grown into one of the most credible platforms recognising women who lead with vision, resilience and impact. Some built startups from the ground up. Others led national and multinational teams, transformed industries, or championed social impact through business.

Zia Mody, co-founder and managing partner, AZB & Partners, the unanimous choice for the Lifetime Achievement Award, rightfully said that “mediocrity is a sin that cannot be passed on”.

Dedicating her award to her mother Zena Mody who was present on stage with brother Hormazd Sorabjee and her law firm partner Behram Vakil, she added, “My mother treated me more equal than my brothers.”

The other awardees represented a cross-section of women shaping modern India: Jayshree Ullal (technology), Guneet Monga Kapoor (entertainment), Anamika Khanna (fashion), Priya Paul (hospitality), Vinati Saraf Mutreja (legacy entrepreneur), Neha Bansal (lifestyle), Geetha Manjunath (health & wellness), Priya Krishnan (education and skill development), Rohini Nilekani (social impact), Mariam Mammen Mathew (media), Ruchi Kalra (finance), and Preiti Patel, who received the FICCI-FLO Award this year for “breaking barriers in the defence sector”.

Patel, who is the founder-promoter and chairperson of defence manufacturing firm Raspian Industries, admitted it was ‘tough’ to break the glass ceiling in a sector dominated by men. What kept her going though was her desire to participate in the ‘security’ of the nation, which she saw as a responsibility of all and being ‘gender-agnostic’. She shared her award with two members of her team, both female gunsmiths, among the few in the country.

Neha Bansal, co-founder of Lenskart, was described by Amit Chaudhary, also a co-founder at the firm, as being ‘limitless’ and capable of ‘doing wonders’.

“We got independence in 1947, but when Neha got her first electric wheelchair, I realised what freedom looks like after seeing her move around easily,” Chaudhary said. Bansal is partially paralysed and was unable to make it for the awards ceremony on Saturday.

“We engineers (Amit and Peyush) wanted to spend all the money, but Neha brought in financial discipline. Every product sold at Lenskart is designed by her and her team. It is mesmerising to see how she manages her 300-member team,” Chaudhary said, adding she was the ‘the heart of Lenskart’.

During the panel discussion, participants Srinivasan, Mody, Reddy and Bansal highlighted that while “high tech cannot replace high touch”, people still need to be ready for the transformation that AI is bringing about in every sector. “It should not overtake human intelligence, even though AI is reducing timelines and is a disruptor,” Bansal said.

Srinivasan reiterated the ‘resilience’ of the human race during the panel discussion, saying: “It is not as if there will be no hiccups, but it is amazing how we (as businesses) switched from LPG at our plants and moved to induction equipment in ten days in these tough times.”

But she also cautioned that for long-term sustainability, businesses would need to ‘own their IP’. “Gone are the days of joint ventures and external dependence on technology, processes and skills.”

Mody said she had ‘mixed feelings’ about AI. “We have adopted AI, but if not used wisely, it is not useful. The fear is being over-dependent on something other than the human mind.” She stressed she is a ‘half-believer’ in AI because human intelligence is irreplaceable.