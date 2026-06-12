Fresh questions over Starlink’s proposed launch in India have shifted attention from licensing and spectrum allocation to a broader issue: how satellite broadband networks should operate within the country’s security framework. Rishi Raj explains the issues involved

l What is the trigger?

STARLINK, THE SATELLITE broadband service owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has come under fresh scrutiny in India despite securing key regulatory approvals, including a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence and authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). The issue is not whether the company can operate in India.

Instead, the focus has shifted to how satellite broadband networks should function within India’s security architecture. Questions relating to operational control, network oversight and emergency response mechanisms have moved to the forefront as authorities examine the implications of globally operated communications networks. Starlink has maintained that it remains engaged with Indian authorities and has complied with all regulatory requirements.

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l Why the second thoughts now

SATELLITE BROADBAND HAS the potential to support connectivity in areas where laying fibre or building telecom towers is difficult or uneconomical. Over time, satellite networks could become an important complement to terrestrial telecom infrastructure. As that possibility becomes more real, governments are paying greater attention to how such networks operate. The questions being examined today are similar to those that emerged when telecom and internet services became critical infrastructure.

l Has Starlink’s launch been delayed?

NOT OFFICIALLY. STARLINK has said discussions with Indian authorities remain active and productive. However, the company, like other satellite broadband operators, cannot begin large-scale commercial services immediately because the industry is still awaiting spectrum allocation and final operating conditions. The current review does not change that fact. The more relevant question is whether security-related requirements become part of the final framework under which operators receive spectrum and launch services.

l Conventional telecom services vs satellite broadband

TRADITIONAL TELECOM OPERATORS rely on infrastructure located within the country, including towers, fibre networks and switching equipment. Satellite broadband delivers services via satellites orbiting the Earth and supported by a network that may span multiple jurisdictions. While this allows operators to provide coverage across large geographies, it also raises questions around network management, lawful interception, emergency response protocols and operational oversight. For regulators, the challenge is ensuring that satellite communications networks remain subject to adequate safeguards while retaining the advantages that make the technology attractive in the first place.

Will this affect OneWeb and Jio?

POTENTIALLY, YES. ALONGSIDE Star-link, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite broadband venture with SES are preparing for commercial launches in India. Both have secured key approvals and are awaiting spectrum allocation before rolling out services. The issues being examined are unlikely to remain confined to a single operator. If the government decides to establish a common framework, those rules are likely to apply across the industry. While this does not automatically imply delays, it could influence the conditions under which services are launched and operated.

l What role does spectrum allocation play in all this?

SPECTRUM ALLOCATION REMAINS the biggest pending regulatory milestone for the industry. While the operators have secured licences and other approvals, commercial services cannot begin until spectrum is assigned and the associated terms are finalised. The government is still working through questions relating to pricing, allocation mechanisms and operating conditions. The security-related obligations could increasingly become part of the broader framework governing spectrum use and commercial operations.

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l What happens next?

THE SECTOR IS likely to move forward on two parallel tracks. The first is spectrum allocation, which remains essential for commercial launch. The second is the development of a framework governing security and operational safeguards.

The broader challenge for policymakers will be balancing two objectives. India wants to expand connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved regions where satellite broadband can play an important role. At the same time, authorities will seek to ensure adequate oversight of communications infrastructure that could become increasingly important to the economy.