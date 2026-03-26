India is evaluating the creation of a domestic protection and indemnity (P&I) club to safeguard shipping operations. Rising trade volumes along with increasing cross-border litigation make P&I insurance a critical instrument for ensuring stability & risk mitigation in international shipping, explains Ajay Sahai

l What is a P&I insurance club?

A PROTECTION AND Indemnity (P&I) insurance club is a mutual insurance association of shipowners and operators that provides coverage for third-party maritime liabilities, including cargo-related liabilities, environmental pollution, crew claims, and damage to ports or other third-party property.

These risks are generally not covered under standard marine hull and cargo insurance, making P&I clubs an essential component of maritime risk management.

l What are the key risks covered?

P& I INSURANCE PROVIDES comprehensive coverage for a wide range of liabilities, including cargo damage or loss attributable to the carrier, environmental pollution such as oil spills, crew injury, illness, or death, and damage to ports, terminals, and third-party property.

It also covers legal defence costs, fines, and associated claims, thereby offering broad-spectrum protection beyond conventional insurance frameworks.

l Does this cover cargo losses?

P&I INSURANCE DOES not directly cover cargo loss or damage. Such risks are covered under marine cargo insurance policies taken by exporters or importers. Again, standard marine insurance includes hull and machinery insurance, protection and indemnity liability cover, and war-risk insurance. In normal conditions, the premium for this insurance is a very small component of total freight costs. However, in conflict-prone zones, war-risk premiums can rise sharply and are passed on through specific surcharges.

P&I insurance instead covers the legal liability of the carrier arising from incidents affecting cargo or third parties, thus complementing cargo insurance. Liability cover is a pre-condition for ships to operate globally and dock or load cargo at different ports.

l Who is eligible to obtain P&I cover?

P&I COVER IS primarily available to shipowners, charterers, ship operators, and managers. While exporters, importers, and freight forwarders are not direct members of P&I Clubs, they benefit indirectly as their cargo is transported on vessels that are backed by such coverage, ensuring safer and more reliable maritime operations.

l How it lowers risk management costs

ALTHOUGH P& I INSURANCE is not inexpensive, it reduces overall costs through its mutual risk-pooling model, which spreads liabilities across members. It provides comprehensive and bundled liability coverage, eliminating the need for multiple fragmented policies, and offers access to specialised legal and claims expertise. This results in lower litigation costs, faster dispute resolution, and more efficient long-term risk management.

l How P&I cover helps support international trade

BY ENABLING PROMPT handling of maritime incidents and providing financial guarantees, P&I insurance helps avoid prolonged detention or arrest of vessels. This reduces exposure to demurrage and detention charges, minimises contractual penalties, and prevents additional warehousing and logistics costs, thereby improving overall efficiency in trade operations.

P&I insurance supports international trade by facilitating efficient settlement of liability claims, ensuring compliance with port and international regulations, and reducing operational risks in the transportation of bulk and high-value commodities such as fertilisers, petroleum products, and steel. The presence of this risk cover also aids in the smooth execution of charter party agreements and enhances the confidence of exporters and importers in global supply chains.

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l Why P&I cover is increasingly relevant in today’s global economy

THE GROWING IMPORTANCE of P&I insurance is driven by rising global trade volumes, increasing vessel sizes, stringent environmental and safety regulations, and heightened exposure to high-value and unpredictable maritime risks. Additionally, the expansion of bulk, hazardous, and containerised cargo movements, along with increasing cross-border litigation, has made P&I insurance a critical instrument for ensuring stability and risk mitigation in international shipping.

The writer is director general &CEO, FIEO

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.