A nationwide test of emergency alerts triggered simultaneous messages across millions of mobile phones in the country on May 2, catching many users off guard. Rishi Raj explains how the system works, what it can and cannot do, and why it is being deployed more widely

l What happened during the alert?

MILLIONS OF USERS across the country received a sudden warning message accompanied by a loud tone and voice playback. The alerts were part of a test conducted through the emergency communication framework – Cell Broadcast Alert System — overseen by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), with delivery handled via telecom operators. The aim was to assess reach, reliability and public response ahead of wider use during disasters such as cyclones, earthquakes or floods.

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l How the Cell Broadcast Alert System works

THE CELL BROADCAST Alert System is a method of sending messages to all mobile devices connected to specific cell towers within a defined geographic area. Unlike SMS, which is sent individually to phone numbers, cell broadcast transmits a single message from a tower to every compatible handset in its coverage zone. This allows instant communication with large populations without needing a database of phone numbers. The system avoids network congestion because it does not rely on one-to-one delivery. A single transmission from a tower is received by all devices tuned to that broadcast channel. This contrasts with SMS systems, which can slow down or fail when networks are overloaded. Since the message is not queued or stored for later delivery, it does not add to traffic like traditional messaging.

l What makes it suitable for emergencies?

AUTHORITIES CAN DEFINE specific regions for alerts, down to clusters of cell towers. This geo-targeting ensures that only people in affected or at-risk areas receive warnings, rather than broadcasting messages nationwide unnecessarily. For instance, coastal regions can be alerted for cyclones without disturbing inland users. It works across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks and does not require an active Internet connection. Messages are difficult to ignore due to distinctive tones and on-screen display.Because of these features, it is considered reliable during crises when communication networks are under stress.

l Why did users get both text and voice alerts?

ONLY TEXT IS transmitted over the telecom network. The voice alert is generated locally on the device using text-to-speech functionality. This design ensures consistency across devices while allowing alerts to be accessible even for users who may not immediately read the message. It also supports multiple languages depending on handset settings.

l How is it different from SMS alerts?

SMS MESSAGES ARE sent individually and can be delayed or dropped during periods of heavy network usage. They are also stored and delivered later if a phone is temporarily unreachable. In contrast, cell broadcast messages are transmitted repeatedly for a limited duration and are only received by devices that are active and within coverage at that time. There is no backlog or delayed delivery.

l Are there any limitations?

YES. USERS WILL not receive alerts if their phone is switched off, in airplane mode, or outside the coverage area of the targeted towers. Devices that do not support cell broadcast or have alerts disabled may also miss messages. Since there is no storage mechanism, messages are not delivered once the broadcast window closes.

l Who develops & manages this?

THE TECHNOLOGY STACK has been developed and integrated by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). Alerts are issued by agencies such as NDMA and routed through this platform to telecom operators, which then broadcast the messages via their networks. The framework aligns with international standards to ensure interoperability.

l What are the global standards behind it?

THE SYSTEM IS based on specifications set by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, which define how mobile networks handle broadcast messaging. The content of alerts follows the Common Alerting Protocol, standardised by the International Telecommunication Union under ITU X.1303. CAP determines how messages are structured, while cell broadcast defines how they are delivered.

l Why is the system being expanded?

AUTHORITIES ARE SEEKING faster and more reliable ways to reach large populations during emergencies. Climate-related events and urban risks have increased the need for real-time communication tools that do not depend on internet connectivity or user databases.